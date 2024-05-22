Cause No. 23-2-06772-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

FAIRWAY ESTATES AT CLASSIC GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

GARY WILLIAMSON AND JANE OR JOHN DOE WILLIAMSON, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,

Defendant(s).

TO: GARY WILLIAMSON AND JANE OR JOHN DOE WILLIAMSON, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4607 212TH ST E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,409.41 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 14, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 37, FAIRWAY ESTATES AT CLASSIC GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 9807205001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5002130370

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-996295

May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2024