Cause No. 23-2-06772-5
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
FAIRWAY ESTATES AT CLASSIC GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
GARY WILLIAMSON AND JANE OR JOHN DOE WILLIAMSON, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,
Defendant(s).
TO: GARY WILLIAMSON AND JANE OR JOHN DOE WILLIAMSON, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4607 212TH ST E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,409.41 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 14, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 37, FAIRWAY ESTATES AT CLASSIC GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 9807205001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5002130370
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-996295
May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2024