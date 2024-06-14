Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 19, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 BMW 525
13 Buick Lacrosse
20 Chevy Spark
91 Chevy S
01 Chevy Tahoe
12 Chry 200
12 Dodge Charger
00 Dodge Durango
05 Dodge Magnum 11 Ford Crown Victoria
82 Ford E350
05 Ford Explorer
92 Ford F250
12 Ford Transit
01 GMC Yukon
99 Honda Civic
10 Honda Civic
06 Jeep Grand Cherokee
07 Jeep Liberty
12 Kia Sol
09 Mazda CX-9
02 Mazda Protege
00 Merc Grand Marquis
03 Merc Grand Marquis
87 Nissan D21
08 Nissan Versa 06 Nissan Xterra
06 Subaru Legacy
19 Toyota Rav 4
IDX-997689
June 14, 2024