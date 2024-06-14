Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 19, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 BMW 525

13 Buick Lacrosse

20 Chevy Spark

91 Chevy S

01 Chevy Tahoe

12 Chry 200

12 Dodge Charger

00 Dodge Durango

05 Dodge Magnum 11 Ford Crown Victoria

82 Ford E350

05 Ford Explorer

92 Ford F250

12 Ford Transit

01 GMC Yukon

99 Honda Civic

10 Honda Civic

06 Jeep Grand Cherokee

07 Jeep Liberty

12 Kia Sol

09 Mazda CX-9

02 Mazda Protege

00 Merc Grand Marquis

03 Merc Grand Marquis

87 Nissan D21

08 Nissan Versa 06 Nissan Xterra

06 Subaru Legacy

19 Toyota Rav 4

IDX-997689

June 14, 2024