City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS TW24-0129N

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Water

REQUEST FOR BIDS

TW24-0129N

Indian Hill 3.5MG Reservoir Re-Roof

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Monday, July 8, 2024

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

In Person:

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North,

Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk

3628 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Monday–Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened at 11:15 a.m. by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually at

11:15 a.m. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

• Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

• Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., PST, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the Indian Hill Reservoir located off Orcas Drive NE in Federal Way, Washington.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma (City) / Department of Public Utilities (TPU) / Water Division (Tacoma Water) is soliciting bids to establish a contract for the re-roof of a 3.5 million gallon concrete reservoir. The Indian Hill Reservoir is located off Orcas Drive NE in Federal Way, Washington. The concrete roof of the reservoir’s 3.5 million gallon belowground concrete tank is covered by a hot mop pea gravel coating installed in 1981. The hot mop pea gravel coating has exceeded its expected useful lifespan of 20 years and has deteriorated with multiple areas of no roof covering. Additionally, there are concerns that the hot mop pea gravel may leach metals or other compounds which could enter the tank via rainwater through cracks in the roof. The objective of this project is to analyze the existing hot mop pea gravel material and prepare a disposal plan for the material once removed; remove the existing roof coating in its entirety, repair any cracks or flaws identified in the reservoir roof once the coating has been removed; evaluate the existing reservoir vents based on reservoir flowrates and upgrade the vents, to meet AWWA standards; and to install a new high performance coating system on the roof.

A Tamoseal/Tammscoat Base Coat/Finish Coat by Euclid Chemical Company coating system will be installed on the tank roof. This coating system was recently used by Tacoma Water as part of the successful Hood Street Reservoir Seismic Upgrades project. Also, initial evaluation of the tank indicates that current stormwater drainage patterns (i.e., sheet flow off the roof onto the surrounding ground) are adequate and drainage crickets are not necessary. Replacing the existing coating with a new high performance coating system will make these flow patterns more efficient and will decrease the potential for stormwater to pond on the reservoir roof. Overall, this project will repair any cracks in the reservoir roof, ensure the reservoir tank is sealed against and protected from rainwater intrusion, and bring the tank venting up to current standards.

Estimate: $370,000.00 plus tax

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with State of Washington law.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Brandon Snow by email to bsnow@cityoftacoma.org.

IDX-997939

June17, 2024