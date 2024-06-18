NO. 24-4-01427-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

of

MARIE LOUIS WELLS,

Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), formerly (3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of

Notice to Creditors

With Clerk of Court: June 14, 2024

Date of First Publication: June 17, 2024

Personal Representative:

Laura Hage

Attorney for Personal

Representative: Donna Person Smith,

WSBA# 23859

Address for Mailing or Service: Donna Person Smith

Attorney for Personal Representative

3708 14th St. Pl. SW

Puyallup, WA 98373

IDX-997962

June 18, 25, July 2, 2024