Cause No.23-2-07972-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THE HIGHLANDS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF APARTMENT OWNERS, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CLINTON D. JAMES AND JANE/JOHN DOE JAMES, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: CLINTON D. JAMES AND JANE/JOHN DOE JAMES, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6105 N 16TH ST, UNIT N-207, TACOMA, WA 98406.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $27,489.36 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 3, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 207, BUILDING N, THE HIGHLANDS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2945269, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUM PLATS, ON PAGES 67 THROUGH 75, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 4486040370

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

BARKER MARTIN

ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY

701 PIKE ST STE 1645 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)381-9806

IDX-997322

June 13, 20, 27, July 5, 2024