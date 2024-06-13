Cause No.23-2-07972-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
THE HIGHLANDS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF APARTMENT OWNERS, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CLINTON D. JAMES AND JANE/JOHN DOE JAMES, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, ET AL., Defendant(s).
TO: CLINTON D. JAMES AND JANE/JOHN DOE JAMES, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6105 N 16TH ST, UNIT N-207, TACOMA, WA 98406.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 26, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $27,489.36 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 3, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 207, BUILDING N, THE HIGHLANDS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2945269, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUM PLATS, ON PAGES 67 THROUGH 75, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 4486040370
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
BARKER MARTIN
ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY
701 PIKE ST STE 1645 SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)381-9806
IDX-997322
June 13, 20, 27, July 5, 2024