Cause No.23-2-06832-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RICHARD S. OLSEN AND

JOHN/JANE DOE OLSEN, AND

THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: RICHARD S. OLSEN AND JOHN/JANE DOE OLSEN, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8706 186TH STREET COURT E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,761.14 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 31, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 115, SILVER CREEK, PHASE 18, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED MARCH 16, 2006 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200603165002, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025231150

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-997398

June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2024