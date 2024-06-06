Cause No.23-2-06832-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
RICHARD S. OLSEN AND
JOHN/JANE DOE OLSEN, AND
THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: RICHARD S. OLSEN AND JOHN/JANE DOE OLSEN, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8706 186TH STREET COURT E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,761.14 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 31, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 115, SILVER CREEK, PHASE 18, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED MARCH 16, 2006 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200603165002, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6025231150
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-997398
June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2024