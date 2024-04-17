Cause No. 23-2-06686-9
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
FAIRWAY ESTATES AT CLASSIC GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
SEMIRA A. HUSSIEN AND JOHN OR JANE DOE HUSSIEN, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,
Defendant(s).
TO: SEMIRA A. HUSSIEN AND JOHN OR JANE DOE HUSSIEN, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4716 215TH ST CT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, May 24, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,775.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 8, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 56, FAIRWAY ESTATES AT CLASSIC GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 20, 1998, UNDER RECORDING NO. 9807205001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH PRIVATE ROAD AND UTILITIES EASEMENT AS DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT; EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF SAID EASEMENT LYING WITHIN SAID LOT 56. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5002130560
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-994603
April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2024