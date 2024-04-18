Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/12/2024
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00961-4, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Vazquez Blas, Jose Fernando; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00962-2, 04/12/2024; Theft Of A Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Gonzalez, Magdaleno Pablo
24-1-00963-1, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Breer, Mary Beth; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00964-9, 04/12/2024; Burglary In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Johnson, Barry Cordell; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00965-7, 04/12/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Lovelady, Michael Juan; Prosecutor: Vandelaarschot, Adam
24-1-00966-5, 04/12/2024; Theft Of A Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Russell, Michael Benjamin
New Civil Cases
24-2-01285-6, 04/12/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Browning, Diedra; Respondent: Taylor , David
24-2-01286-4, 04/12/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Otto, Lindsey Michelle; Respondent: Otto, Ryan William; Minor: Otto, Lexi R; Minor: Otto, Ella R
24-2-01287-2, 04/12/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Elmore, Chelsey June; Respondent: Burns, Ryan; Minor: Setter, Jet Lyndon
24-2-01288-1, 04/12/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Brady, Raven Shae; Respondent: Brown, Abdullah N
24-2-01289-9, 04/12/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Chavez Mccaskill, Nevaeh Anjali; Respondent: Pugh, Corey Javon
24-2-01290-2, 04/12/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Anderson, Lauren Eloise; Respondent: August, Rory Dana
24-2-01291-1, 04/12/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rawson, Sheri Louise; Respondent: Phillips, Anthony Lynn
24-2-01292-9, 04/15/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Slate, Jasmine Joy Alize; Respondent: Magee, Qojean Xavier
24-2-01293-7, 04/15/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Boetel, Aliva Michelle; Respondent: Smith, Elijah Kendrick
24-2-07238-7, 04/12/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Harpes, Eboni; Plaintiff: Grayson, Teyana; Defendant: Fantastics Nw Inc; Defendant: Dobashi, Muhsin; Defendant: Dobashi, Zamzam; Attorney: Nolley, Ralph Jonathan
24-2-07239-5, 04/12/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Mulipola, Ingrid V.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea
24-2-07240-9, 04/12/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Potter, Lindsey; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea
24-2-07241-7, 04/12/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Sanchez, Nyna G.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea
24-2-07242-5, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pathfinder Fife Holdings Llc; Defendant: Langinlur, Riji; Defendant: Langinlur, Irene; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-07243-3, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Llc, Copper Valley Apartments; Defendant: Breuklander, Laurie; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn
24-2-07244-1, 04/12/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Pemberton Venuti, Sarah A.; Defendant: Usaa General Indemnity Company; Attorney: Longshore, Michelle Jodi
24-2-07245-0, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gp 8022 Lakewood Llc; Defendant: Widener, Gregory; Defendant: Cowles, Tammy; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-07246-8, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: North Pearl Street A Limited Partnership (Dba Westside Estates Apartme; Defendant: Bray, Alicen; Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell
24-2-07247-6, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Wellington Court North Llc; Defendant: Lucas, Latanya; Attorney: White, Trevor
24-2-07248-4, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: North Pearl Street A Limited Partnership (Dba Westside Estates Apartme; Defendant: Muyleart, William; Defendant: Crisel, Bruce; Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell
24-2-07249-2, 04/12/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Martinez, Rebecca; Defendant: Saucedo, Samantha; Defendant: Saucedo, John Doe
24-2-07250-6, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: North Pearl Street A Limited Partnership (Dba Westside Estates Apartme; Defendant: Willeford, Brooklynn; Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell
24-2-07251-4, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dci Development Inc.; Defendant: Brown, Youlanda; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07252-2, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: E & M Residential Llc; Defendant: Simon, Luis Gerardo Martinez; Defendant: Ricardo, Varela Valencia; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07253-1, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Invest Llc, Lacey; Defendant: Courson, Amanda; Attorney: Reynolds, Leigh Deena
24-2-07254-9, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dci Development Inc.; Defendant: King, Deanna; Defendant: Reyes, Victor; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07255-7, 04/12/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Kakar, Saghar; Defendant: Bush, Mason; Defendant: Bush, Julie A.; Defendant: Bush, Jason F.; Attorney: Lee, James Jonathan
24-2-07256-5, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Broadway Apartments & Metropolitan Management Co.; Defendant: Girken, Justin; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07257-3, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council; Defendant: Price, Shaleena M.; Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph
24-2-07258-1, 04/12/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Lovelace, Lisa; Defendant: Pierce County Transit; Attorney: Jackman, Chris
24-2-07259-0, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: All Other Occupants; Defendant: Fuentes, Juan Guevara; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason
24-2-07260-3, 04/12/2024; Injunction; Plaintiff: Driscoll, William; Plaintiff: Kress, Heidi G.; Defendant: Quality Loan Services, Llc; Defendant: Servicelink Auction, Llc; Defendant: Vestus, Llc; Attorney: Funke, Dodds Rhiannon
24-2-07261-1, 04/12/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: The Cincinnati Casualty Company; Defendant: Meckes, Joseph; Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-07262-0, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: All Other Occupants; Defendant: Seti, Filoiauro; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason
24-2-07263-8, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pines Llc, Vbt Scenic; Defendant: Bowens, Ayashia; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-07264-6, 04/12/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Watson, Mark; Defendant: Vlahas, Michael; Defendant: Vlahas, Jane Doe; Defendant: Vlahas, Panagiotis; Defendant: Vlahas,Jane Doe; Attorney: Watson, W. Mark
24-2-07265-4, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Snr Property Management; Defendant: Russell, Athena E.; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07266-2, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Llc, Sage-Lakewood; Defendant: Arnold, Kisha; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan
24-2-07267-1, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sandco Properties, Inc.; Defendant: Hope, Eugene; Defendant: Hope, Kashis; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07268-9, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ivanovich, Christopher T.; Plaintiff: Ivanovich, Peter, A.; Plaintiff: Ivanovich, Matthew A.; Defendant: Constable, Kristen; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-07269-7, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Shepherd, Bradley; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason
24-2-07270-1, 04/12/2024; Employment; Plaintiff: Kenneth Mcmillian; Defendant: Cj’s Plumbing, Llc; Attorney: Finlay, J. Bruce
24-2-07271-9, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing L.l.c.; Defendant: Bolton, Elijah; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07272-7, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Orton Apartments Llc; Defendant: Boice, Kurtiss; Defendant: Gamble, Tiffany; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07273-5, 04/12/2024; Medical Malpractice; Plaintiff: A Minor, M.m.m.; Plaintiff: Mount, Alyssa; Plaintiff: Mount, Kelly; Defendant: Becker Do, Nancy A.; Defendant: Ear Nose Throat Facial Plastic Surgery And Allergy Of Western Washingt; Attorney: Holman, L. James
24-2-07274-3, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Kelley Properties Llc; Defendant: Mccall Tyler, Krystal Marie; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07275-1, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Troy Ford; Plaintiff: Urban Place, Llc; Defendant: Matthew Neumann; Defendant: Angelina Bowen; Attorney: Nelson, D Mark
24-2-07276-0, 04/12/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Angel, Andrew M; Defendant: Ankney, Leon T; Defendant: Ankney, Jane Doe; Defendant: Garcia, Jose; Defendant: Garcia, Jane Doe; Attorney: Mahoney, John Christopher
24-2-07277-8, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Washington Building Qoz Llc By And Through Thrive Communities Manageme; Defendant: Scott, Vera; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Cox, Barlow Kaylee
24-2-07278-6, 04/15/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Leanne Michelle Kaukola; Defendant: Kevin J. Willadson; Attorney: O’rourke, Hughes John
New Domestic Cases
24-3-01155-1, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Mccormick, Ammeris Nichole; Respondent: Turner, Michael
24-3-01158-6, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Villalba, Fernando Valentin; Respondent: Rosas-Aguilar, Basilio
24-3-01163-2, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Perry, Danielle Marie; Respondent: Perry, Christopher Michael
24-3-01164-1, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hamilton, Leeanne Melissa; Respondent: Hamilton, Scott Joseph
24-3-01167-5, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Osborne, Jennifer Nicole; Respondent: Osborne, Andrew Robert
24-3-01171-3, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Newton, Aubrey M; Respondent: Newton, Richard; Attorney: Cook, N Daniel
24-3-01172-1, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Frame, Enga R; Respondent: Frame, Miles D
24-3-01173-0, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Meisenheimer, Athena Etta Marie; Respondent: Widing, Rodman Alfred Iii
24-3-01174-8, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Preece, Makilah Chanel; Respondent: Harris, Justin Alexander
24-3-01175-6, 04/12/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Willis, Saleem Zaid; Respondent: Rodriguez, Angela Marie; Minor: Willis, Sahari Zaidi
24-3-01176-4, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Kelley-Yurdin, Mera; Respondent: Adams, Ezra Del
24-3-01177-2, 04/12/2024; Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Steptoe, Vivian Ann; Respondent: Steptoe, David E
24-3-01178-1, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Morris, Marcus Cole; Respondent: Morris, Jeanette Elizabeth; Attorney: Moffitt, Jonathan
24-3-01179-9, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Erickson, Tayler Ann; Respondent: Campbell, Chandler
24-3-01180-2, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Scott, Jim L; Respondent: Scott, Sherry R Fox; Attorney: Gearheard, Eugene Bradley
24-3-01181-1, 04/12/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Owens, Madison Jordan; Respondent: Hillman, Joshua Willie; Minor: Hillman, Harley Elizabeth; Minor: Owens, Mila Reign
24-3-01190-0, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Mcewen, Laura Louise; Respondent: Mcewen, David N.
24-3-01191-8, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Schooling, Crystal Dawn; Respondent: Schooling, Christopher Lee; Attorney: Lazar, Marina Daniela
24-3-01192-6, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Farr, Peter William; Respondent: Thompson, Kylie Lynn; Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
24-3-01193-4, 04/12/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Apolonio Reyes-Pacheco; Respondent: Cassidy Rae Johnson; Minor: Milena Irene Reyes-Pacheco; Minor: Apolonio Weston Reyes-Pacheco; Attorney: Moffitt, Jonathan
24-3-01195-1, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Farr, Peter William; Respondent: Thompson, Kylie Lynn; Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
24-4-00913-5, 04/10/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Franko, Carol Bernice; Parent: Franko Jensen, Brianne Melissa; Parent: Jensen, Ian; Minor: Jensen, Kathryn Claire; Minor: Jensen, Mckenna Grace
24-4-00915-1, 04/10/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Baker, Candace Kay; Petitioner: Baker, Jay M; Parent: Gross, Jennifer Grace; Parent: Cedarland, Joel; Minor: Gross, Emma Cate
New Probate Cases
24-4-00919-4, 04/11/2024; Will Only; Testator: Going, Robert P
24-4-00921-6, 04/11/2024; Will Only; Testator: Cherpeske, Dorothy D
24-4-00924-1, 04/12/2024; Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Groppenberger, Jane Andrews
24-4-00925-9, 04/12/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Healey, Janice Marie; Deceased: Barnett, Mark Randall; Attorney: Helland, Robert
24-4-00926-7, 04/12/2024; Will Only; Testator: Berry, Ronald Paul
24-4-00927-5, 04/12/2024; Will Only; Testator: Bartlett, Bryan Charles
24-4-00928-3, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Lapitan, Michael; Deceased: Lapitan, Pilar; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-4-00929-1, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Thompson, Kristina; Deceased: Garron-Bray, Madeline L; Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria
24-4-00930-5, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Munson Jr, Herbert J; Deceased: Munson, Cathy J; Attorney: Julius, Rochelle Daelyn
24-4-00931-3, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Bergeson Sr, Guy N; Deceased: Bergeson, Hugh Neil; Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse
24-4-00932-1, 04/12/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Turek, Kristin; Deceased: Turek, John Edward
24-4-00933-0, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: France, Jason; Deceased: Hartmann, Rebecca Jo; Attorney: Queen, Desiree Cambria
24-4-00934-8, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Church, Jon; Deceased: Cleairmont, Judith Rose; Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-4-00937-2, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Gachne, David A; Deceased: Gachne, Eileen; Attorney: Marston, J Christopher
24-4-00938-1, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Pierce, Cheri L; Deceased: Mcdaniel, Teresa M; Attorney: Hendricks, Marie Katie
24-4-00939-9, 04/12/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Evans, Lisa A; Deceased: Mauffray, Ruth Ardith
24-4-00941-1, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Kennedy, Daniel L.; Deceased: Kennedy, Elizabeth A.; Attorney: Andreve, Ann Minta; Attorney: Letexier, Marie Bishop Kiaya
24-4-00942-9, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Ellzey, Brandy R.; Deceased: Evelyn M. Fenton; Attorney: Hann, A. Kim
24-4-00944-5, 04/12/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Schatz, Susan A.; Deceased: Morganthaler, Betty Lou; Attorney: Morganthaler, Michael David