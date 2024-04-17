FORD DRIVE BLA-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Garrette Custom Homes, 4802 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Ford Drive BLA is located at XXXX Ford Dr NW, Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington 98335. This project involves approximately 3 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater runoff is collected and treated with a continuous inflow biofiltration swale along one side of the driveway. The swale discharges to an offsite conveyance system in Ford Drive which outfalls into the Puget Sound less than ¼ mile downstream of the site. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-994780

April 17, 24, 2024