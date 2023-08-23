Cause No. 23-2-06238-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
HARVEST RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MOHAMED NASSAR AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” NASSAR, INDIVIDUALS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: MOHAMED NASSAR AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” NASSAR, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6318 61ST ST. W, UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, October 6, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,221.21 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 15, 2023.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 38, BROOKRIDGE NORTH, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 18,1998 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9811185001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.
PARCEL NO.: 4001720380
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC
JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY
PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417
(253)759-0926
IDX-982707
August 23, 30, September 6, 13, 2023