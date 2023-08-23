Cause No. 23-2-06238-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

HARVEST RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MOHAMED NASSAR AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” NASSAR, INDIVIDUALS AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: MOHAMED NASSAR AND “JOHN OR JANE DOE” NASSAR, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6318 61ST ST. W, UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,221.21 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 15, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 38, BROOKRIDGE NORTH, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 18,1998 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9811185001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

PARCEL NO.: 4001720380

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC

JENNIFER R. HILL, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 7988 TACOMA, WA. 98417

(253)759-0926

IDX-982707

August 23, 30, September 6, 13, 2023