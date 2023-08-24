NO. 23-4-05801-9 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-05801-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN PROBATE

In the Matter of the Estate

of RAYMOND CARLTON, Deceased. The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 24, 2023 ADMINISTRATOR:

Cydnee Carlton

ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATOR: Stephen R. King

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

TALIS LAW PLLC 915 – 118th Ave. S.E., Suite 360

Bellevue, WA 98005 IDX-982841

August 24, 31, September 7, 2023