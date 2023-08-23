No. 23-2-04553-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PURSUANT TO RCW 4.28.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

VICTORIA WATSON,

Plaintiff,

v.

ROBERT FINCH and SAMANTHA FINCH,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANT: SEMENTHA FINCH

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 23rd day of August, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Victoria Watson, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Kelly DeLaat-Maher, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The parties in this action entered into a lease agreement. The causes of action alleged in the Complaint include a claim for damages to the Premises and seeks a judgment against Defendants for breach of contract in an amount to be determined at trial. DATED this 21st day of August, 2023.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-982751

August 23, 30, September 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023