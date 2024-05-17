NO. 24-2-07979-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Herbert A. Wilke, Plaintiff,

vs.

Bonanza Development Co., a Partnership, and the unknown partners thereof, whether living or deceased including their unknown heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees; Kenneth H. Simmons and Bertha M. Simmons, deceased persons and their unknown heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

TO: Bonanza Development Co., a Partnership, and the unknown partners thereof, whether living or deceased including their unknown heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees; Kenneth H. Simmons and Bertha M. Simmons, deceased persons and their unknown heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, defendants.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 17th day of May, 2024, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Herbert A. Wilke (“Plaintiff”). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to quiet title to the real property described in the Complaint and legally described as:

Lot 192, Ponderosa Estates Division No. 3, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 31 of Plats, Page(s) 50 and 51, records of Pierce County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number # 693630-071-0

DATED this 14th day of May, 2024.

/s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

of Campbell Barnett PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371 IDX-996366

May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21, 2024