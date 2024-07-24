No. 23-2-08361-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

J. HERBERT SWARNER and ELLA M. SWARNER, if living, and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of J. HERBERT SWARNER and ELLA M. SWARNER; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

J. HERBERT SWARNER and ELLA M. SWARNER, if living, and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of J. HERBERT SWARNER and ELLA M. SWARNER; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was July 24, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Riviera Community Club, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at his/her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Nature of the action is foreclosure of real property.

DATED this 23 day of July, 2024.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Attorney for Plaintiff

IDX-999761

July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024