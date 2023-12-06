Cause No. 22-2-07352-2- SHERIFF’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Cause No. 22-2-07352-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
GRAND FIRS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
BOLADE O. MUSTAPHA AND JANE/JOHN DOE MUSTAPHA, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: BOLADE O. MUSTAPHA AND JANE/JOHN DOE MUSTAPHA, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 23829 79TH AVE CT E, GRAHAM, WA 98338.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,984.94 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 28, 2023.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 273, GRAND FIRS-PHASE 3, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200809115009, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6025822730
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
BARKER MARTIN, P.S.
ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY
ONE CONVENTION PLACE
701 PIKE ST STE 1150
SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)381-9806
IDX-988288
December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023