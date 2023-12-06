Cause No. 22-2-07352-2- SHERIFF’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Cause No. 22-2-07352-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

GRAND FIRS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BOLADE O. MUSTAPHA AND JANE/JOHN DOE MUSTAPHA, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: BOLADE O. MUSTAPHA AND JANE/JOHN DOE MUSTAPHA, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 23829 79TH AVE CT E, GRAHAM, WA 98338.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,984.94 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 28, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 273, GRAND FIRS-PHASE 3, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200809115009, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025822730

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

BARKER MARTIN, P.S.

ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY

ONE CONVENTION PLACE

701 PIKE ST STE 1150

SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)381-9806

IDX-988288

December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023