NO. 23-4-02051-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

RCW 11.40.150

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

RICK DOUGLAS STORAASLI,

Deceased.

The original Personal Representative of the above captioned estate, Sylvia E. Jorgenson, resigned on 11/13/2023, creating a vacancy. Michael J. Longyear was appointed on 11/13/2023 as Successor Personal Representative of the estate.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the successor personal representative or the successor personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), together with the time between the creation of the vacancy and mailing the Notice of Vacancy and Succession to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.150(2); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice, together with the time between creation of the vacancy and the first publication date of the Notice of Vacancy and Succession, as provided in RCW 11.40.150(2). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

09/11/2023

Date Vacancy Created:

11/13/2023

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy and Succession:

12/05/2023

REED LONGYEAR MALNATI

CORWIN & BURNETT, PLLC

__/s/ Michael J. Longyear ___

Michael J. Longyear,

WSBA# 18424

Successor Personal Representative

801 Second Avenue, Suite 1415

Seattle, WA 98104

Phone: (206) 624-6271 /

Fax: (206) 624-6672

Email:

mlongyear@reedlongyearlaw.com

IDX-988317

December 5, 12, 2023