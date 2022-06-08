Cause No. 22-2-04810-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
VIJAY HIRA AND KATIE HIRA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: VIJAY HIRA AND KATIE HIRA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 18815 92ND AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 22, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,209.44 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 1, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
PARCEL A: LOT 324, HILLSBORO PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 24, 1999 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9911245006, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT OF HILLSBORO PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 24, 1999 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9911245006, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6023133240
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
CHRISTOPHER CHICOINE, ATTORNEY
1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)467-1559
IDX-956064
June 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022