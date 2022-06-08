Cause No. 22-2-04810-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

VIJAY HIRA AND KATIE HIRA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).

TO: VIJAY HIRA AND KATIE HIRA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 18815 92ND AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,209.44 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 1, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A: LOT 324, HILLSBORO PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 24, 1999 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9911245006, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON THE PLAT OF HILLSBORO PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 24, 1999 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9911245006, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6023133240

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

CHRISTOPHER CHICOINE, ATTORNEY

1200 FIFTH AVE, STE 1410 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)467-1559

IDX-956064

June 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022