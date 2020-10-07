Cause No. 20-2-05174-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



vs.

DANNY ACE, AND JANE OR JOHN DOE ACE, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, Defendant(s).

TO: DANNY ACE AND JANE OR JOHN DOE ACE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,428.09 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 28, 2020.

PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 15 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 12, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 37 OF PLATS AT PAGES 48 AND 49, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5017880150

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N

SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-909977

October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020