Landscape and Civil Services-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Landscape and Civil Services

Submittal of Qualifications Due: October 27, 2020

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ# 2020-09, Tacoma Green Schoolyards

Issue Date: October 6, 2020

Submittal of Qualifications Due: October 27, 2020 by 5:00 PM

Scope of work: The Trust for Public Land is seeking a multi-disciplinary team to assist with participatory design and public outreach, develop design plans, construction documents with permitting services, and construction administration for the renovation of the schoolyards at Helen B. Stafford Elementary and Jennie Reed Elementary. For the full RFQ and corresponding documents please contact Andrew McConnico by email at: Andrew.Mcconnico@tpl.org

Title emails: “RFQ FOR TACOMA GREEN SCHOOLYARDS”. Emails will be responded to within 48 hours. For more information, please contact Andrew McConnico at 206-274-2913. IDX-910498

October 6, 2020