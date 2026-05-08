City of Tacoma-STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT-
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 8, 2026
City of Tacoma
Environmental Services Department
STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
Determination of NonSignificance – LU26-0088
Date: May 6, 2026
Lead Agency: City of Tacoma
Agency Contact: Max Drathman 253.502.2276 MDrathman@tacoma.gov
Agency File Number: LU26-0088
Description: This project consists of removing and replacing approximately 90,000 SF of existing failing asphalt and concrete pavements at the City of Tacoma Solid Waste Recovery and Transfer Center located at 3510 S Mullen Street, Tacoma WA.
Location: 3510 S Mullen Street, Tacoma, WA
Determination: City of Tacoma has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the attached Environmental Checklist. This information is available to the public upon request.
Issue/Publication Date: May 8 and May 15, 2026
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5:00 pm on May 22, 2026.
Responsible Official: John Burk, P.E.
253.502.2161
JBurk@tacoma.gov
Signature John Burk Date 05/06/2026
IDX-1030593
May 8, 15, 2026