NO. 26-4-01025-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

SUSAN M. LAFRAUGH AKA MARY SUSAN LAFRAUGH,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Co-Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representative or the co-personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the co-personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED April 13, 2026

Co-Personal Representative /s/ CARL W. LAFRAUGH

3315 BURNETT AVE. N.

RENTON, WA 98056

DATED April 14, 2026

Co-Personal Representative /s/ JANE L. WADLOW

5074 ELMGROVE CT

SAN JOSE, CA 95130

Presented by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

ABIGAIL G. COFFEY, WSBA #64472

Attorney for Petitioner

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Phone: (253) 572-4500

akhalaf@eisenhowerlaw.com

acoffey@eisenhowerlaw.com

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 8, 2026.

IDX1030347

May 8, 15, 22, 2026