CITY OF TACOMA-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2026 Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street, on the first floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available to watch live on TV Tacoma.

Oral comment will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comment may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or by mail at 747 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2026. Written comments will be compiled, sent to the City Council, and posted online.

Resolution No. 41897 which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com by clicking on the link for the April 28, 2026, meeting, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505.

For more information about the 2026 Amendment, please visit tacoma.gov/codeamendments or contact Stephen Atkinson, Assistant Division Manager, at (253) 905-4146 or satkinson@tacoma.gov.

Nicole Emery City Clerk City of Tacoma

Planning and Development Services Applications for 2026 Amendment

The 2026 Amendment includes four applications, as briefly described below.

1. MCKINLEY PRE-ANNEXATION LAND USE DESIGNATIONS AND ZONING

This proposal would apply the Low-Scale Residential land use designation in the Comprehensive Plan and the Urban Residential – 1 Zoning (UR-1) District to the properties at 8615, 8717, and 8801 McKinley Ave E, to take effect upon completion of the annexation process. Upon finalization of the annexation process, the UR-1 Zone would guide the types of use and development that could occur on the properties. Amendment Type: Plan Map Amendment and Zoning Map Amendment

Commission’s Recommendation:

Recommended for Adoption.

2. SPECIAL NEEDS HOUSING

The Planning Commission proposal includes the following: Permanent Shelters: Allowing permanent shelters in any zoning district where hotels are permitted;

Require site inspections and operational plans.

Temporary Shelters: Code re-organization to make it easier for customers to find the appropriate standards; Extend permit expiration and reduce dispersion requirements to reduce barriers to providing these services when needed.

Special Needs Housing: Consolidate multiple use classifications into one use category in the zoning table,simplify Conditional Use Permit process; establish bed capacity limits in certain zoning districts. Area of

Applicability: Citywide

Amendment Type: Code

Commission’s Recommendation:

Recommend for Adoption.

3. MINOR PLAN AND CODE AMENDMENTS

The “Minor Plan and Code Amendments” proposes minor revisions to various sections of the Tacoma Municipal Code (primarily in Title 13 – Land Use Regulatory Code). The intent is to keep information current, address inconsistencies, correct minor errors, increase clarity, and improve provisions that through implementation of the Plan and administration of the Code, are found to be unclear or not fully meet their intent.

Area of Applicability: Citywide

Amendment Type: Code

Commission’s Recommendation:

Recommendation for Adoption

4. LEGISLATIVE CODE AMENDMENTS This proposal would update the Tacoma Municipal Code to address recent state requirements:

Day Care Facilities (required by SB 5509): The proposal would modify use and development standards to allow Day Care Facilities without a conditional use permit in the UR-1, UR-2 and UR-3 Zones and without a limit on enrollment capacity.

Binding Site Plans (required by SB 5611): This proposal allows the use of binding site plans for the subdivision of multi- dwelling residential development.

Area of Applicability: Citywide Amendment Type: Code

Commission’s Recommendation:

Recommendation for Adoption IDX-1030283

May 1, 2026