CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SEPA THRESHOLD DETERMINATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has issued a SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance for proposed Critical Areas Ordinance (CAO) Update required by the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A.130(7)(a)(ii). The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). These decisions were made based on other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on the City website at https://www.cityoffircrest.net/blog.

The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Friday, May 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Written comments may be sent to: City of Fircrest SEPA Official, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, or emailed to kmahoney@cityoffircrest.net. IDX-1030127

May 1, 2026