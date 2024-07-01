Case No.: 24-2-08854-2

SUMMONS VIA PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLEARWATER ACQUISITIONS, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD W. ROCHESTER, SR. and JACKIE ROCHESTER, in her capacity as Personal Representative of the and the known and unknown heirs of Clifford Rochester, JACKIE ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester and individually, JENNY ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester and individually, CAMEO ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester, ALAN ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester, WAYNE ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants

The State of Washington to ESTATE OF CLIFFORD W. ROCHESTER, SR. and JACKIE ROCHESTER, in her capacity as Personal Representative of the and the known and unknown heirs of Clifford Rochester, JACKIE ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester and individually, JENNY ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester and individually, CAMEO ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester, ALAN ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester, WAYNE ROCHESTER, as heir of the Estate of Clifford Rochester, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of July, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Clearwater Acquisitions, LLC and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Law Office of Sarah N. Cuellar, PLLC at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the complaint is to quiet title in real property described as follows: Lot 11, Large Lot Division No. 1570, according to the Plat recorded in Volume 16 of Surveys, Page 70, being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the Willamette Meridian, in Pierce County, Washington. Together with 60 foot private road utility easement as delineated on Large Lot Division No. 1570. Except from said easement that portion lying within said Lot 11. Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington. Commonly known as: 37412 34th Ave S, Roy, Washington 98580-9264. Situate in the County of Snohomish, State of Washington.

Dated: July 1, 2024

Signed: SARAH CUELLAR, WSBA #46591

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 904

Republic, WA 99166

IDX-998614

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 2024