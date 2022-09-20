BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Reviewed

BioTrust has launched a new version of its popular collagen supplement featuring turmeric mixed with multiple types of collagen.

Each scoop of BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric can support anti-aging benefits, joint health, gut health, and overall vibrance, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric and how it works today in our review.

What is BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric?

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric is a collagen supplement created by BioTrust and available exclusively online through BioTrust.com.

Featuring the five most-researched types of collagen (I, II, III, V, and X) combined with one of the trendiest spices in the supplement industry (turmeric), Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric can support a range of benefits using a blend of proven ingredients.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric is gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free, and the formula is third-party tested for potency and efficacy. All BioTrust formulas are made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

As part of a 2022 promotion, BioTrust has reduced the Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric price from $24 to $34 per bag (up to 51% off the regular retail price) while also bundling three bonuses with all purchases.

How Does Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Work?

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric works similarly to other collagen supplements but with added ingredients for additional effects.

Collagen is the most abundant connective protein in the human body. It’s crucial for muscles, joints, skin, hair, nails, and more.

As you get older, your collagen levels decline. Your body produces less collagen, leading to sagging skin, wrinkles, joint pain, and other issues. Some people see these effects as a natural part of aging; others take a collagen supplement to fight back.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric comes in a mixable, dissolvable powder. Mix one scoop of formula with hot or cool liquids, then take it daily. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric has a slightly sweet, golden milk-like flavor. BioTrust recommends using the power to make a “golden latte.” Whether drinking it hot or cold, Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric can taste great while supporting powerful active benefits.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Features & Benefits

According to BioTrust, Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric provides benefits like:

Healthy skin, including support for skin elasticity and hydration

Joint health, including healthy joint function and improvements in activity-related joint discomfort

Gut health

Healthy Aging

Healthy body composition, when combined with a healthy diet and exercise program

Overall vibrance, health, and wellness

Overall, Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric features a blend of ingredients that work throughout your body to support healthy inflammation. Because inflammation is linked with all sorts of effects on your mind, body, joints, and gut, targeting this inflammation can lead to a full spectrum of benefits.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Ingredients

Each Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric serving contains 10g of bioactive collagen peptides along with 1,300mg of organic spices and 140mg of L-tryptophan.

Here’s how each ingredient in Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric works:

Collagen: Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric contains five types of collagen, including types I, II, III, V, and X. Your body uses different types of collagen in other parts of your body. Types I and III are trendy, but types II, V, and X play different roles in joints, skin, muscles, nerves, and more. By taking multiple types of collagen, you’re fighting collagen deficiency by targeting other body parts. Each Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric serving contains 10g of total collagen, which is considered a strong dose.

Organic Spices: Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric contains 1,300mg of organic spices, including organic turmeric, organic cinnamon, organic ginger, and organic black pepper. These ingredients work in different ways to support various benefits:

Organic Turmeric: Turmeric has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Today, research shows turmeric works by supporting inflammation throughout the body. Turmeric is rich with curcuminoids, which have been linked to antioxidant effects. Some people take turmeric daily for general health and wellness, while others use turmeric to target specific benefits. Turmeric is popular for its ability to support anti-aging benefits, which makes it popular when combined with collagen. Collagen and turmeric have complementary anti-aging benefits and could help you look years younger.

Organic Cinnamon: Organic cinnamon is backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine. Cinnamon is particularly popular in diabetes formulas and blood sugar support supplements today. Studies show cinnamon could help support healthy blood sugar in a small way. Cinnamon, like turmeric, is rich with natural chemicals that appear to have antioxidant effects, making it easier for your body to support normal blood sugar levels.

Organic Ginger: Ginger has been used in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine for centuries, primarily as an immune booster. Today, ginger is found in everything from joint health supplements to sexual wellness formulas. The Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric ginger can support joint health, anti-aging effects, and overall antioxidant effects throughout the body.

Organic Black Pepper: Adding black pepper to nutritional supplements supports absorption. It’s not known for its antioxidant or anti-inflammatory effects; instead, black pepper has been shown to boost the absorption of ingredients like turmeric by 2,000%. In fact, your body struggles to absorb any significant dose of the curcuminoids in turmeric unless there’s black pepper. Although black pepper may also provide mild support for digestion and inflammation, it works best for absorption.

L-Tryptophan: Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric contains 140mg of L-tryptophan. It’s an amino acid that helps make the formula a “complete” source of protein. Protein supplements are considered a complete source of protein when they provide all essential amino acids. With the addition of L-tryptophan, Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric because a comprehensive protein supplement for maximum support, as tryptophan is the only essential amino acid missing in collagen.

Types of Collagen in Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric

Most collagen supplements contain one or two types of collagen. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric, however, includes 5 types of collagen. Each type of collagen works in a different body part to support other effects.

According to BioTrust, here’s how each type of collagen in Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric works:

Type I is the most abundant type of collagen in the body, which is why it’s the most popular type of collagen in the supplement industry today. It’s found in your skin, bones, tendons, and ligaments, playing a crucial role in everything from skin and anti-aging to bones, joint health, and mobility.

Type II collagen is less popular than types I and III because it’s almost exclusively found in joint cartilage, making it practical for joint support but less important for skin health. Taking type II collagen daily can give your body the support it needs between bones to form joints.

Type III: Type III collagen is often paired with type I because it’s prevalent in the skin, making it crucial for defending your body against wrinkles, sagging skin, and other visible signs of aging. Your gut lining also has high levels of type III collagen, which is why many people take collagen supplements to support digestion.

Type V: Type V collagen is found in the skin and gut lining – similar to types I and III collagen. It can also be found throughout bones, tendons, and ligaments. It plays a vital role throughout the body and can complement the effects of types I and III collagen.

Type X: Type X collagen is less popular than other types of collagen in Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric. However, it’s found throughout joint cartilage, essential for joint health and overall mobility.

Overall, there are 28 types of collagen in total. When you take a collagen supplement, you typically get one or two types of collagen. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric can support significant anti-aging effects by blending multiple types of collagen.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Versus Other Collagen Supplements

You can find plenty of collagen supplements, ranging from pure collagen formulas to multi-action formulas with a blend of ingredients.

What makes Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric unique? Why pick Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric over the competing collagen supplements?

Here are some of the differences emphasized by BioTrust:

Difference #1: Multiple Types of Collagen: Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric provides you with five types of collagen instead of just one or two classes. That means collagen can work in different parts of your body to support a range of benefits.

Difference #2: Complete Protein: Collagen by itself is an incomplete protein because it does not provide all essential amino acids. It’s missing L-tryptophan. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric gives you that tryptophan, which makes the supplement a complete protein.

Difference #3: Stronger Dosing: The best collagen supplements have 5 to 10g of collagen peptides per serving. That dose may provide mild support for collagen, but it’s unlikely to impact anti-aging, joint health, or gut health significantly. Some collagen supplements come in capsules and have less than 0.5g of collagen per serving.

Difference #4: Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides: Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric uses a specific type of collagen called hydrolyzed bioactive collagen peptides, or BCP. BCP is highly digestible, easy to absorb, and easy for your body to handle. Other collagen supplements can leave you bloated while the protein passes through your digestive tract undigested.

Difference #5: Bonus Turmeric: Turmeric supplements are more popular than ever, as are collagen supplements. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric can get both popular supplements in a single formula. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric contains potent doses of collagen and turmeric for maximum anti-aging support.

Difference #6: Easy to Make, Delicious, and Available Hot or Cold: Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric is specifically designed to be tasty, creamy, and delicious. Other collagen protein powders are flavorless or have a sickly sweet taste. Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric is designed and tested to be consumed hot or cold for the best possible flavor.

Scientific Evidence for Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric

BioTrust’s Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric contains a blend of proven ingredients linked to healthy aging, including collagen, turmeric, and other popular elements. We’ll review some of the evidence supporting these ingredients below.

Collagen has been shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, roughness, and density. In this 2019 study, researchers tested the effects of a collagen supplement in a placebo-controlled setting. Participants took 2.5g of collagen peptides or a placebo for 12 weeks. Then, researchers observed significant and visible improvements in skin health and skin aging.

A separate 2021 study found collagen was linked to a reduced risk of certain diseases, particularly in older adults. Researchers found collagen helped with skin regeneration, bone defects, sarcopenia, wound healing, dental therapy, osteoarthritis, and more, providing significant benefits to patients with all these conditions.

Plenty of studies have validated the anti-aging and antioxidant effects of turmeric. Instead of citing each study, we’ll cite this 2017 study in Foods that reviewed available evidence on turmeric. Researchers found that curcumin in turmeric was linked to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, support for metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety, hyperlipidemia, exercise-induced muscle soreness, and more. In that same study, researchers found black pepper extract (also found in Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric) boosted the bioavailability of curcumin by 2,000%.

Overall, Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric contains a blend of proven ingredients linked to anti-aging, joint health, gut health, and more. By taking Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric daily, you could support significant effects.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Ingredients Label

BioTrust publishes the complete list of ingredients and dosages online, making it easy to compare the formula to other collagen supplements.

Each Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric serving consists of 15.2g (1 scoop). There are 60 calories, 3g of carbs, 1g of fiber, 1g of total sugars, 10g of protein, and 120mg of sodium in each scoop, along with the following ingredients:

11.25g of BioTrust bioactive peptide blend (made from hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, hydrolyzed fish collagen peptides, eggshell membrane, and chicken collagen)

1,300mg of an organic spice blend with organic turmeric, organic ginger, organic cinnamon, and organic black pepper

140mg of fermented L-tryptophan

Other (inactive) ingredients, including natural flavors, coconut milk powder, xanthan gum, and stevia leaf extract

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The internet is filled with positive reviews for Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric, and most customers agree the supplement works as advertised to support significant anti-aging effects.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers online:

Multiple customers report a visible improvement in their hair, skin, and nails after using Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric

Some customers claim their hair and nails feel stronger after using the supplement

Other customers use Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric primarily for joint health, noticing a significant difference in knee pain, joint pain, and overall mobility after taking the formula.

Some people feel their faces look more youthful after taking the supplement.

Others report higher energy, lower appetite, better digestion, and other benefits from the formula.

Most customers also like the flavor of the formula; some customers like it hot, while others like it cold, but most agree it is a creamy and flavorful formula without being unusually sweet.

Overall, most customers agree Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric works as advertised to provide significant anti-aging and joint support while being easy to make and tasty to drink.

How to Use Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric

BioTrust recommends making Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric via the following:

Add one scoop of powdered formula to at least 8oz of any hot or cool liquid, then mix thoroughly

You can use the formula multiple times per day if you like

Add the formula to smoothies and other recipes, or take it on its own (you can mix it with hot water, milk, or any non-dairy beverage)

Each bag contains 20 to 40 servings (depending on whether you take one full scoop or one-half scoop). Each serving contains 5g (half scoop) or 10g (full scoop) of protein.

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric Pricing

Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric is priced at $24 to $34 per bag, depending on the number of bags you order.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bag Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric: $34 + Free US Shipping

3 Bags Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric : $87 + Free US Shipping

6 Bags Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric: $144 + Free US Shipping

Each bag contains 20 servings (20 scoops) of formula, although some use half a scoop to get 40 half-servings per bag.

Bonuses Included with Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric.

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric purchases come with three bonuses, including:

Free US Shipping: All 1, 3, and 6 bag purchases come with free ground shipping to the United States straight to the door (or discounted international shipping).

All 1, 3, and 6 bag purchases come with free ground shipping to the United States straight to the door (or discounted international shipping). Free VIP Live Health & Fitness Coaching for Life: As a BioTrust customer, you get live, personalized coaching from BioTrust’s team of expert nutrition and health coaches, along with instant access to the BioTrust community of like-minded people

As a BioTrust customer, you get live, personalized coaching from BioTrust’s team of expert nutrition and health coaches, along with instant access to the BioTrust community of like-minded people Bonus eBook: The 13 Foods that Accelerate Aging: This eBook features some foods you may want to limit, including foods linked to accelerated aging and an increased risk of health problems. Many foods are popular, and some are believed to be healthy.

The three bonuses are worth over $50 and bundled for free with all BioTrust Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric purchases.

About BioTrust

BioTrust is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of supplements, products, and formulas online through BioTrust.com.

BioTrust has a medical advisory board that includes Doctor Roberson, who endorses Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric. Dr. Roberson personally used BioTrust products to lose 50lbs, and he now recommends BioTrust supplements – including Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric – to his patients.

You can contact BioTrust via the following:

Email: support@biotrust.com

Phone (US & Canada): 1-800-766-5086

Phone (International): +1 512 721 0026

Final Word

Described as a “fountain of youth,” Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric is an anti-aging and joint health supplement featuring a blend of multiple proven ingredients to support joints, mobility, skin health, skin elasticity, and more. Taking one scoop of Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric daily could defy aging and look and feel years younger.

To learn more about Ageless Multi-Collagen + Turmeric or to buy the powdered supplement online today, visit the official website at BioTrust.com.

RELATED PRODUCTS: