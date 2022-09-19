Search and Rescue called to search for missing North Cowichan woman

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 59-year-old Darlene Gwynn.

Gwynn was last seen by her family the afternoon of Sept. 17 at their home in the 6000-block of Somenos Road.

She is described as standing five feet tall, weighting 150 pounds with a medium build, shoulder length, straight blonde hair and she walks with a cane.

According to a release issued by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Sgt. Trevor Busch, “Police and family are concerned for Darlene’s well-being.”

Those who may have seen Darlene or have information about her whereabouts to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Cowichan Search and Rescue have been dispatched and are actively searching in the Evans Park-Berkey’s Corner area.

A friend of the family said on Facebook that Gwynn was confirmed to have walked to the liquor store by the new 49th Parallel grocery store at Berkey’s Corner, but she never returned as planned. The family is also asking those who attended the Cowichan Exhibition to look in the background of their photographs to see if she can be spotted there.