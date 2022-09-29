Best Tart Cherry Supplements Reviewed

Tart cherries are sometimes referred to as sour or Montmorency cherries and have exploded in popularity over the last few years.

According to several studies, tart cherry juice and tart cherry powder may positively affect the body and improve overall wellness.

Because of the rise in popularity, hundreds of tart cherry supplements are available now. However, not all tart cherry supplements are made the same.

Our editorial team is here to help. We’ve examined hundreds of tart cherry supplements to come up with the top 10 tart cherry supplements for 2022 and beyond.

Our editorial team examined hundreds of tart cherry supplements and pored over lab reports, customer reviews, and much more to determine the best tart cherry supplements for 2022 and beyond.

Simple Life Nutrition sells our top-rated tart cherry product for 2022 and beyond. They claim their tart cherry capsules provide anti-inflammatory support, muscle recovery, joint health, and help keep uric acid levels in check.

Each two-capsule serving size contains 500mg of 4:1 tart cherry extract, equivalent to 2,000mg of tart cherry. This is right in the range that has proven beneficial in various clinical studies.

Although Simple Life Nutrition Tart Cherry Capsules are newer, they’ve already made a splash in the industry thanks to their purity and quality. They also start at only $15.95 per bottle, which is competitively priced compared to similar products. If you’re looking for premium quality tart cherry, a trusted manufacturer, and reasonable pricing, then you can’t go wrong with tart cherry capsules from Simple Life Nutrition.

NutriVein Premium Tart Cherry Capsules

NutriVein sells a premium tart cherry supplement specifically designed to combat muscle pain and for uric acid support. In addition, NutriVein claims their tart cherry supplement can reduce fluid swelling, improve blood flow, and relieve joint pain.

Each capsule contains 3000mg of pure tart cherry extract, celery seed, and bilberry to relieve muscle soreness and promote recovery. These ingredients are third-party tested for purity and potency before and after manufacturing.

One bottle of NutriVein Premium Tart Cherry Capsules will cost you $17.99, which is reasonably priced, although not the cheapest supplement on the market. Given its stellar reputation and thousands of happy customers, NutriVein is well worth considering.

Carlyle Tart Cherry Capsules

Carlyle is one of the most trusted names in the supplement space, and their tart cherry capsules remain among the top on Amazon. Their tart cherry capsules are designed for uric acid support, antioxidant support, and much more.

Each three-capsule serving of Carlyle Tart Cherry contains a strong dose of 10,500 mg of tart cherry extract in the form of a 10:1 concentrate. This is arguably the most potent dose on our list, although some people find it almost too much.

One 200 capsule bottle will cost you $17.98, providing tremendous value per serving basis. Carlyle is a solid option if you want a reputable, affordable tart cherry product.

Zhou Tart Cherry

Zhou Nutrition Tart Cherry is designed for advanced uric acid support, healthy sleep cycles, and muscle recovery.

Each serving contains 1000mg of the tart cherry extract with a guaranteed concentration of .8% anthocyanins. In addition, Zhou Nutrition also added celery seed extract for further uric acid support.

Like the other top supplements on our list, Zhou routinely third-party tests their tart cherry for purity and potency to guarantee effectiveness and safety. One 30-serving bottle currently costs $19.99, which is a few dollars more expensive than most of the products on our list. However, Zhou is still a solid choice with an excellent reputation and ideal tart cherry dosage.

Nutricost Tart Cherry

Nutricost sells a popular tart cherry product on Amazon for uric acid support. Backed by over 1,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Nutricost is one of the top tart cherry supplements, especially if you want to maximize value.

Each serving of Nutricost Tart Cherry capsules contains the equivalent of 3,000mg of tart cherry extract, which is a strong enough dose based on clinical studies on tart cherry.

One bottle also contains 240 capsules, good enough for an 8-month supply. At only $14.95 per bottle, Nutricost provides customers with one of the best value options for tart cherry.

Purely Holistic Tart Cherry

Purely Holistic sells another popular tart cherry supplement on Amazon for powerful antioxidant support, uric acid cleanses, and joint support. Over 800 primarily positive reviews back it.

Like a few other products on our rankings, Purely Holistic adds celery seed powder to amplify the effects of their tart cherry supplement. Each two-capsule serving contains 1,000mg of tart cherry extract, a potent and effective dose.

One bottle of Purely Holistic Tart Cherry contains 180 capsules, suitable for a three-month supply. One bottle costs $21.95 but given the multi-month supply, Purely Holistic is an excellent option based on both quality and price.

Nature’s Truth Tart Cherry

Nature’s Truth sells a potent tart cherry extract supplement to minimize free radicals and support joint health.

Each serving of Nature’s Truth Tart Cherry contains 1,200mg of tart cherry extract, which is a strong dose and well within the dosage range used in clinical studies. This product has no additives, stimulants, fillers, or other ingredients.

Where Nature’s Truth excels in its price, one bottle only costs $9.79, the most affordable product in our rankings. To add even more value, Nature’s Truth has added 90 capsules per bottle, suitable for a three-month supply. Therefore, Nature’s Truth is hard to beat if you’re on a tight budget.

Solaray Tart Cherry

Solaray Tart Cherry is specifically designed to support healthy uric acid levels, antioxidant support, and joint support. Each bottle contains 90 vegetarian capsules filled with 425mg of the premium tart cherry extract with a high dose of anthocyanins.

Nothing specific about Solaray Tart Cherry separates it from the other leading options on our list. It’s just a solid all-around tart cherry supplement with high-quality extract, a healthy dose, and a reasonable price at only $14.99 per bottle.

Like the other top options on our list, Solaray third party tests all their products to ensure safety, purity, and efficacy.

Sports Research Tart Cherry Concentrate

Sports Research Tart Cherry Concentrate is among the most popular on Amazon, with over 16,297 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

One Sports Research Tart Cherry Concentrate soft gel contains 800mg of organic tart cherry concentrate, which is a strong dosage. Each bottle contains 60 soft gels as well, suitable for a 60-day supply.

There’s nothing extraordinary about Sports Research tart cherry. It’s popular, has been around for several years, and contains no fillers or additives. One bottle costs $22.49, which is a bit pricier than other products on our list. However, given the reputation of Sports Research, it is still worth considering.

Nutrachamps Tart Cherry Gummies

Nutrachamps sells a unique tart cherry supplement that comes in a gummy instead of a capsule or powdered form. It is designed for uric acid, sleep, and joint support.

Each two gummy serving contains 300mg of tart cherry extract, with a concentration of 10:1 extract. This means each serving is equivalent to 3,000mg of the tart cherry. Nutrachamps added 40mg of celery seed extract for further uric acid support and joint support.

One bottle of Nutrachamps Tart Cherry Gummies will cost you $18.95, and a two-pack will cost you $27.95. If you’re someone who struggles to swallow capsules and are looking for a tastier, convenient option, then Nutrachamp tart cherry gummies may be right for you.

Ranking Factors For The Best Tart Cherry Supplements

Every tart cherry supplement claims to be the best and most effective. However, we found that most tart cherry supplements are not worth buying. To determine the best from the imposters, we used the following ranking factors:

Tart Cherry Dosage

If you’re purchasing a tart cherry supplement, you’re buying it for the tart cherry, and that alone. This is why our main factor was the dosage of tart cherry extract in each serving. Studies have found a minimum dosage of 1,000mg should be used to be effective, which is the minimum dosage we considered.

Manufacturer Reputation

Some supplement manufacturers have a proven reputation for formulating effective, safe products. Other supplement manufacturers are looking to take advantage of the tart cherry craze. While we didn’t penalize newer supplement companies, we preferred manufacturers with a long reputation for formulating high-quality supplements.

Medical Backing

Some supplement manufacturers employ a medical doctor or advisory board to manufacture their products. While we didn’t require them, any form of medical backing gives a product more credibility. If a product had medical support, we ranked it higher.

Price & Overall Value

Tart cherry is relatively inexpensive to manufacture, which means you shouldn’t have to spend a fortune on a tart cherry supplement. While some companies use premium ingredients and deserve premium pricing, you shouldn’t break the bank using tart cherry. We considered price in our rankings and the overall value a product provided customers.

Customer Reviews

The best way to determine whether a product was legitimate was to read the customer reviews. Did customers experience any benefits while using the product? Were there any side effects? Would they recommend the product to their friends and family? These were all questions we had to ask while reviewing each product.

Who Should Take Tart Cherry Supplements?

The average person probably hasn’t heard of the tart cherry. However, its growing benefits make it the ideal supplement for several groups.

First, those who suffer from gout may find tart cherry especially useful. Studies have found that the polyphenol compounds and antioxidants in tart cherry extract help keep uric acid levels in check. This reduces the pain and swelling associated with gout.

Athletes may find tart cherry to be helpful as well. This is because tart cherry reduces muscle soreness and improve muscle recovery. It may even promote better sleep to support recovery after strenuous exercise further.

Those with high blood pressure may benefit from tart cherry because it appears to lower blood pressure or at least stabilize it.

In reality, due to the high nutritional value and polyphenol content in tart cherry extract, virtually everybody can benefit from using a tart cherry product. However, those three groups mentioned above may find it especially useful.

Science-Backed Benefits of Tart Cherry

Tart cherry is said to improve several areas of health. However, some of this evidence is anecdotal, whereas other evidence is science-backed. We’ll review the most science-backed benefits of tart cherry extract.

One of the tart cherry’s most well-known benefits is that it may reduce the symptoms of arthritis and gout. In one study, participants who were given tart cherry experienced less pain and stiffness after six weeks compared to a placebo. Another study found that tart cherry reduced blood levels of uric acid, a chemical that triggers gout. In follow-up studies, tart cherry was found to reduce the likelihood of a gout attack by 50%.

Tart cherry may have a significant impact on muscle soreness and recovery. In one study, runners given tart cherry extract experienced three times less pain and soreness than those given a placebo. Another study found that tart cherry supplements may reduce muscle breakdown and muscle soreness and speed up recovery in resistance-trained individuals.

Tart cherry may also be able to help you sleep better and help treat insomnia. This is because tart cherries are naturally rich in melatonin and tryptophan, two compounds known to induce sleep. In one study, insomnia participants increased their average sleep time by 85 minutes over only two weeks. Another study found tart cherry juice was just as, if not more effective, at reducing insomnia than valerian or melatonin.

Tart cherry may be able to improve brain function in older adults. In one study, older adults with mild to moderate dementia consumed tart cherry or a placebo for 12 weeks. Adults given tart cherry experienced significant improvements in short and long-term memory and verbal fluency, whereas the placebo group experienced no improvement. In addition, other research suggests the antioxidants and polyphenol compounds in tart cherry may protect the brain from oxidative stress.

Finally, tart cherry may strengthen the immune system. In particular, it is thought the high antioxidant content found in tart cherries may prevent infections. One study examined the effects of tart cherry on upper respiratory tract symptoms commonly experienced by marathon runners after a race. Researchers found that 50% of runners given a placebo developed URTS following a race, whereas none of the runners in the tart cherry group did.

In addition, some research suggests tart cherry may help protect the body from certain cancers, may reduce pain, may lower blood pressure, and might help you lose weight.

Side Effects of Tart Cherry

Tart cherry extract is generally safe for most people and is tolerated well without causing adverse side effects. It appears to be much safer in powdered form than liquid, which is high in a sugar called sorbitol – which may cause stomach pain and diarrhea for some.

Tart cherry does contain quercetin, a plant compound that might interfere with certain medications, specifically blood thinners. If you’re on a blood thinner, speak to your doctor before trying tart cherry.

Likewise, although tart cherry appears safe if you are pregnant or nursing or under the age of 18, then it is a good idea to speak to a doctor before trying tart cherry.

Tart cherry is an overwhelmingly safe supplement that should not cause any side effects. If, for some reason, you do experience any side effects while using tart cherry, discontinue use and speak to your doctor.

Recommended Dosage For Tart Cherry

Like most supplements, tart cherry does not have any recommended dosage. Tart cherry appears to be effective between 500mg to 2,000mg daily, which is the dosage range you should consider. This is roughly equivalent to 200 tart cherries each day.

Make sure you follow the dosage instructions on the label and do not exceed the dosage.

Tart Cherry Supplement FAQs

We’ve got many questions about tart cherry, tart cherry supplements, and how they work. We’ll answer your most pressing questions below:

Q: What exactly is tart cherry?

A: Tart cherries, sometimes called sour, dwarf, or Montmorency cherries, come from the Prunus cerasus tree, which is grown in Southwest Europe and Asia.

Q: What are the main benefits of tart cherry?

A: The tart cherry extract contains various nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, K, and B, potassium, copper, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds.

Tart cherry may have more specific muscle building, sleep, immunity, and cardiovascular health benefits.

Q: How does tart cherry help with insomnia?

A: There’s been a lot of interest in tart cherry as a natural sleep aid. Some studies have found significant improvements related to sleep. This is because tart cherries are naturally rich in melatonin, the primary hormone associated with sleepiness.

Tart cherry also contains a good amount of tryptophan and other anthocyanins, two compounds that help the body create melatonin.

Q: Can tart cherry help build muscle?

A: Tart cherry studies have found a relation between tart cherry extract and improved strength and muscle endurance. Tart cherry may prevent the breakdown of muscle and soreness.

Q: How does tart cherry help with gout?

A: Although the exact mechanism isn’t entirely known, tart cherry can help lower blood levels of uric acid. This chemical triggers gout symptoms when present in unsafe amounts. It also appears to help with osteoarthritis and other types of arthritis.

Q: Can tart cherry help you lose weight?

A: Several human studies have linked tart cherry to weight loss. It’s not entirely known what the cause of weight loss is; however, the antioxidants and polyphenol compounds in tart cherry appear to help those trying to lose weight.

Q: Is tart cherry safe?

A: In most human studies, researchers haven’t identified any serious adverse risks in using tart cherry, but some groups should still consult their doctor before trying it.

Q: Are there any side effects to using tart cherry?

A: Tart cherry did appear to cause some stomach pain and diarrhea in rare instances based on customer reviews.

Q: I’m on prescription medication. Can I take tart cherry?

A: If you’re on prescription medication, you should speak to your doctor before using tart cherry or any supplement. Tart cherry doesn’t contain quercetin, which interacts with blood thinners, so extra precautions should be taken if you are on a blood thinner.

Q: Can pregnant mothers use tart cherry?

A: Pregnant mothers should be careful when using tart cherry or supplements. It’s a good idea to speak to a doctor before trying tart cherry if you’re pregnant, although there’s no evidence to suggest tart cherry is unsafe for expectant or nursing mothers to take.

Q: How much tart cherry should I take?

A: There’s no recommended dose for tart cherry. However, most studies seem to indicate that a dose of 300mg to 500mg of tart cherry extract is effective enough to see potential benefits.

Q: What’s the best tart cherry supplement?

A: Any top ten tart cherry supplements on our list can help support your health goals. However, Simple Life Nutrition Tart Cherry Capsules are the #1 top-rated for 2022 and beyond.

The Best Tart Cherry Supplements for 2022 Final Thoughts

Tart cherry is an affordable, effective way to improve various aspects of your health. Whether you’re looking for better sleep, want to relieve arthritis or gout symptoms, or desire better athletic performance, tart cherry can help.

While any tart cherry supplements on our list can help, we recommend Simple Life Nutrition Tart Cherry Capsules, our #1 rated tart cherry supplement for 2022 and beyond.