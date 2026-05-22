THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications for

Architectural & Engineering Services

Downtown Skate Park Development Project

RFQ# J2026-10

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from multi-disciplinary design firms to assist with development of the new Downtown Skate Park to include design of a premier urban skate plaza, skatepark feature design, site civil engineering, urban planning, landscape architecture, structural engineering, public art integration, green stormwater infrastructure, lighting, ADA compliance, and community engagement. Submission of Statements of Qualification (SOQ) to Parks Tacoma are due 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/. Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Sheila Jorstad at procurement@parkstacoma.gov IDX1031283

May 22, 28, 2026