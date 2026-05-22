NO. 26-4-01010-5- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 22, 2026
NO. 26-4-01010-5
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
RICHARD HUCKLEBY,
Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: May 22, 2026 Decedent’s Date of Birth: August 3, 1956
Decedent’s Social Security Number: XXX-XX-5136
Administrator: Kimberly Samuelson
Attorney for the Administrator: Heather L. Crawford
Address for Mailing or Service: Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.
1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200
Tacoma, WA 98466-6225
DATED this 13 day of May, 2026.
By:/s/ Kimberly Samuelson, Administrator
COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S. /s/ Heather L. Crawford, WSBA # 29962
Attorney for Administrator
IDX-1031266
May 22, 29, June 5, 2026