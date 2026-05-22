City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2026 and 2027-2032.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street, on the first floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available to watch live on TV Tacoma. Oral comment will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comment may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or by mail at 747 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, June 1, 2026. Written comments will be compiled, sent to the City Council, and posted online.

Resolution No. 41913, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com by clicking on the link for the May 19, 2026, meeting, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager, at jkammerzell@tacoma.gov.

Nicole Emery

City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program Amended 2026 and 2027-2032. Section 35.77.010 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) provides that the legislative body of each city and town prepare and adopt a comprehensive transportation program for the ensuing six calendar years and annually thereafter pursuant to one or more public hearings, prepare and adopt a revised and extended comprehensive transportation program, and each one-year extension and revision thereof will be filed with the Secretary of Transportation of the State of Washington. Section 35.77.010 of the RCW further provides that each city will include in their comprehensive transportation program how they intend to expend the revenues for non-motorized transportation purposes. The comprehensive transportation program can be amended at any time with City Council adoption after a public hearing. The draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program Amended 2026 and 2027-2032 (Program) includes roadways, bridges, non-motorized facilities, sidewalks, and other capital related transportation projects. The draft Program is based upon anticipated revenues versus desirable projects. There are always more projects than available revenues. The City adopted the Transportation and Mobility Plan (TMP) in June 2025, which includes a prioritized list of transportation projects. The adoption of the TMP included citywide community outreach and two public hearings. The proposed list of projects to be added to the draft Program support the goals and policies as well as network priorities outlined in the TMP. To date in 2026, staff provided a presentation to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee on the annual Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amendment process and major changes on March 11, 2026, and received a recommendation to forward the draft program to City Council on April 22, 2026. Staff also provided a presentation to the Transportation Commission on the annual Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amendment process on January 21, 2026, and major changes on March 18, 2026. The proposed draft is available on the City’s website at: https://tacoma.gov/government/departments/public-works/transportation/six-year-comprehensive-transportation-program/

For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager, at (253) 591-5511 or jkammerzell@tacoma.gov.

IDX-1031279

May 22, 2026