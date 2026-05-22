GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL

Monday, June 8, 2026

5:30 PM

Gig Harbor Civic Center Council Chambers

Notice is hereby given that the City of Gig Harbor City Council is holding a public hearing to solicit community feedback on code amendments relating to the city’s sign standards of GHMC 17.80. You are invited to provide comment to the City Council at the hearing or in writing as outlined at the bottom of this notice.

Upon staff and legal review of GHMC 17.80, ambiguity was found between code sections, past practice, and City Council direction in implementation of sign regulations. These were found in the definition of “sign”. These issues created confusion regarding which signs are covered by the code and where certain temporary signs can be located on right of way and private property. Staff prepared recommended revisions to address these issues. In 2025, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal and recommended a revised draft for City Council consideration. At the April 30, 2026 City Council Study Session, Council directed staff to revise those codes that applied to temporary signs in the right of way (definition of “sign”) and prepare an ordinance for consideration. Information on the proposed amendments can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/5n7jn3mv.

The public is invited to comment at the scheduled hearing, submit comments in writing to City Clerk, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by emailing comments to CityClerk@gigharborwa.gov.Comments must be received no later than noon on Monday, June 8, 2026.

IDX1031235

May 22, 2026