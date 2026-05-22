Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 22, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 27, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
90 Buick Regal
08 Chev Aveo
09 Chev Silverado 1500
05 Chev Tahoe
13 Dodge Charger
99 Ford Expo
08 Ford Ranger
89 HOLR 34AL/MH
12 Honda Civic
13 Jagu XF
08 Lexus RX
11 Merc C 97 Nissan Pathfinder
00 Pont Sunfire
? Prowler 22’ Camping Trailer
14 Subaru Forester
06 Subaru B9 Tribecca
06 Sunset Bumper Pull Trailer
05 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota Corolla
22 Toyota Rav 4
03 VW Jetta
? Yamaha Motorcycle
? Utility Trailer 12’
IDX-1031005
May 22, 2026