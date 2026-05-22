Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 27, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

90 Buick Regal

08 Chev Aveo

09 Chev Silverado 1500

05 Chev Tahoe

13 Dodge Charger

99 Ford Expo

08 Ford Ranger

89 HOLR 34AL/MH

12 Honda Civic

13 Jagu XF

08 Lexus RX

11 Merc C 97 Nissan Pathfinder

00 Pont Sunfire

? Prowler 22’ Camping Trailer

14 Subaru Forester

06 Subaru B9 Tribecca

06 Sunset Bumper Pull Trailer

05 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota Corolla

22 Toyota Rav 4

03 VW Jetta

? Yamaha Motorcycle

? Utility Trailer 12’

IDX-1031005

May 22, 2026