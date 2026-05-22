No. 26-4-01280-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE ESTATE OF

LAWRENCE CLIFFORD EVANS, a/k/a Larry Clifford Evans,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Offices of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501.

Date of First Publication: May 22, 2026 Personal Representative: Angela Ostrom Attorneys for Personal Representative: Maura S. McCoy

Kira M. Rubel Address for Mailing or Service: The Harbor Law Group

8811 N. Harborview Dr. Ste. B

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

(253) 358-2215

Pierce County Superior Court Cause No.: 26-4-01280-9

Dated this 20th day of May, 2026.

HARBOR LAW GROUP

By: /s/ Maura S. McCoy Maura S. McCoy, WSBA No. 48070

Kira M. Rubel, WSBA No. 51691 Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX-1031243

May 22, 29, June 5, 2026