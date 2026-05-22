26-3-01432-8

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce In re parenting and support of:

Children: Gerson Alexander Alvarado Martinez

Hellen Yamileth Alvarado Martinez

Petitioner:

Lucia Yamileth Martinez Campos

And Respondent: Jorge Mario Alvarado Marroquin

Summons Served by Publication

To: Jorge Mario Alvarado Marroquin

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: In re Gerson Alexander Alvarado Martinez, Hellen Yamileth Alvarado Martinez: Petition for a Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule and/or Child Support.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: MAY 22, 2026. If you do not file and serve you Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): [X] FL Parentage 332, Response to Petition for Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule and/or Child Support You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 110, Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

s/ Andre Dayani 05/22/26 Signature Date

Andre Dayani 48345 Print name and WSBA No., if any

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one): [ X ] Lawyer’s address: PO BOX 83 KINGSTON WA. 98346 Email: andre@dayanilawfirm.com

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules. This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX1031210

May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 18, 26, 2026