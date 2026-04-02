City of Tacoma-Ordinance 29098 & 29099

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 31, 2026, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29098 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation – Transportation Division, Conductor Unit.

Ordinance 29099 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.24 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Personnel Rules, by amending various sections to reflect current City policies, practices, and procedures, and provide a probationary period for the classification of Railway Conductor Trainee, as approved by the Civil Service Board.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1028892

April 2, 2026