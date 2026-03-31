NO. 26-4-00844-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

EARL L. AYLESWORTH,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative has served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing with Clerk of Court: March 27, 2026

Date of First Publication: March 31, 2026

Personal Representative: Sharon Aylesworth

Attorney for Personal Representative: Michael B. Smith

Address for Mailing or Service

upon Michael B. Smith: Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Ste. 200

Fircrest, WA 98466-6225

/s/ Sharon Aylesworth, personal representative

Attorneys for Estate:

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S. By: /s/ Michael B. Smith, WSBA#13747

Of attorneys for personal representative

IDX-1028718

March 31, April 7, 14, 2026