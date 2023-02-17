Voltzy Powerbank Reviews – Portable Solar Power Device Charger Worth It?

Voltzy is a solar power bank designed for on-the-go use.

Just place Voltzy in sunlight to charge, then connect up to two devices. Voltzy is water-resistant, durable, lightweight, and designed to keep your devices charged anywhere.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Voltzy and how it works today in our review.

What is Voltzy?

Voltzy is a portable battery you can charge using solar energy or a standard USB cable.

After you charge the Voltzy battery, you can bring it on-the-go to charge your smartphone, tablet, e-reader, and other compatible devices.

Voltzy is IP67 water-resistant and comes in a durable case. It’s ideal for use indoors and outdoors. It’s popular with campers and hikers, for example, who may need extra power on the go.

According to the official website, Voltzy has sold 30,000+ units to date, making it one of the world’s most popular portable power banks.

How Does Voltzy Work?

Voltzy works using 1.5W solar panels. Those solar panels absorb energy from sun, then transfer that energy into electricity before storing it within the included battery.

The Voltzy battery is surrounded by a rubberized, water-resistant case. It’s designed to be shock-proof, water-resistant, and dust and dirt-resistant, making it easy to take with you anywhere without worrying about durability. It’s built for the outdoors, but it’s also popular for power outages and general use around the home.

You can connect up to two devices to Voltzy at once. The device also features an LED flashlight. Just press the side button to turn on the flagship. Or, press it again for an SOS strobe to signal for help during emergencies.

Voltzy is lightweight and small enough to take anywhere. You can put it in a purse or backpack, for example, for easy on-the-go use. Voltzy weighs less than a pound (clocking in around 0.6lbs) and is 8.5” x 4.5”, or slightly larger than the average smartphone.

Voltzy Features

Voltzy is backed by the following features:

LED Flashlight: Voltzy is more than just a power bank. It’s also a flashlight. Each Voltzy has an LED light you can activate with the press of a button. Just press the side button to turn on the LED flashlight. Or, press again for an SOS strobe, signaling for help during emergencies.

Charge Two Devices Simultaneously: You can charge multiple smartphones, tablets, or e-readers at once using Voltzy. The device has two USB-C outlets, allowing you to charge whatever you need on the go.

Works with Any USB-C Compatible Device: Voltzy works with most modern devices, including smartphones, e-readers, tablets, iPhones, iPads, Androids, and other devices compatible with USB-C. If you can charge your device using USB-C, then you should be able to use Voltzy.

Charge Up Without Electricity: You can charge Voltzy without an electrical source. The device has solar panels to harness sunlight. Even if you’re camping in the middle of nowhere and miles away from the nearest electrical outlet, you can keep your devices charged with Voltzy.

Works in Sunny or Cloudy Conditions: Voltzy’s solar panels absorb energy in sunny and cloudy conditions. Although the device charges faster in direct sunlight, it can also charge in cloudy conditions. As long as it’s daylight, your Voltzy can collect energy to charge itself.

Large Battery: Voltzy has a larger-than-average battery, giving you 8,000mAh of capacity. For perspective, the average smartphone is around 2,500 to 3,500mAh, which means you should be able to fully charge a phone two or three times (from 0 to 100%) with Voltzy on a single charge.

1.5W Solar Panels: Voltzy has 1.5W solar panels to powerfully collect sunlight and transform it into electricity.

Connect Solar Panels for Added Charging: You can add a Voltzy Solar Panel to your order for a discounted rate of $19.95. By adding the Voltzy Solar Panel to your existing Voltzy, you can charge your battery quicker. The solar panel expands the charging capacity of your Voltzy, allowing you to charge the battery quicker and with less sunlight.

Durable & Water Resistant: Voltzy has an IP67 water resistant rating, which means it’s virtually waterproof. To achieve IP67 resistance, a device must withstand immersion in water between 15cm and 1 meter for short periods. It’s a higher rating than IP65 and IP66, both of which are considered “water resistance” instead of genuine “waterproofing.” It’s not a good idea to leave your Voltzy submerged for long periods, but it should survive brief immersion in water and should have no trouble withstanding hard rainstorms.

Chargeable with USB: If you don’t want to leave Voltzy in sunlight to charge, then you can also charge the device using USB. Connect it to your computer or a USB charger to quickly charge it from 0% to 100%.

Portable & Lightweight: Voltzy weighs less than 1lb (0.6lbs), making it easy to take with you anywhere you go.

Small & Compact: Despite being a high-powered battery, Voltzy is small and compact. The device has similar dimensions to an iPhone, although it’s slightly thicker.

Tested by Experts: According to the official Voltzy website, the device has been rigorously tested by a team of in-house experts, who have verified the device’s durability, capacity, and overall function.

Ideal for Indoor & Outdoor Use: Voltzy is popular for hiking and outdoor adventures. However, it’s also popular for indoor use, use around the house, charging your devices on public transit, or keeping your devices charged while driving. It’s a portable battery you can take anywhere to charge devices on the go.

Voltzy Tech Specs

Voltzy comes with the following technical specifications:

Charging Time: 0% to 100% in 3 hours in ideal conditions.

0% to 100% in 3 hours in ideal conditions. Included in Box: Voltzy, USB-C adaptor, charging cord, and miniature compass.

Voltzy, USB-C adaptor, charging cord, and miniature compass. Battery Capacity: 8,000 mAh.

8,000 mAh. Connectivity: USB-C.

USB-C. Dimensions: 8.5” x 4.5” x 1.2”.

8.5” x 4.5” x 1.2”. Weight: 0.6lbs.

0.6lbs. Solar Panel Power: 1.5W.

1.5W. Water Resistant Rating: IP67 water-resistant.

Voltzy Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Voltzy is backed by strong reviews online, and most customers agree it works as advertised to provide effective power anywhere they go.

Here are some of the reviews shared by real Voltzy users online:

Voltzy is popular with families who may need to charge multiple devices – say, on road trips or when camping. A single Voltzy can charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it easy to keep the whole family happy.

Voltzy is particularly popular with hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts, who bring the portable device to avoid ever worrying about a dead battery. Voltzy can charge in direct sunlight everywhere, which means you never need to worry about a dead battery again.

Some people also leave Voltzy charging on the dash of their car when they go to work or park. Voltzy continues to charge all day in the sun, giving you a full power bank whenever you need it.

Many customers are also impressed with the durability and overall quality of the device, finding it works as advertised to provide effective charging while feeling sturdy and strong.

Although Voltzy is popular for outdoor use, many people also use Voltzy indoors. Some use it when they can’t reach their electrical outlet, for example, while others keep it in their backyard to charge phones by the deck or pool.

Customers are also impressed with the charging capacity of Voltzy, claiming it effectively charged their devices to full multiple times over without needing to be recharged.

Overall, Voltzy has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the official website and 30,000 verified customers, making it one of the internet’s best-selling and best-rated power banks overall.

Voltzy Pricing

Voltzy is normally priced at $49.95. As part of a 2023 promotion, however, the manufacturer has reduced the price to $29.95 per unit. You can save even more by buying multiple Voltzy devices.

Here’s how pricing works:

1 x Voltzy: $29.95 + $9,95 Shipping

$29.95 + $9,95 Shipping 2 x Voltzy: $50.90 + Free US Shipping

$50.90 + Free US Shipping 4 x Voltzy: $99.90 + Free US Shipping

Each Voltzy purchase comes with 1 x Voltzy battery, 1 x USB-C adaptor, 1 x charging cord, and 1 x miniature compass.

You can also add a Voltzy Solar Panel to your order at a special discount rate, exclusively available when you buy Voltzy online today:

1 x Voltzy Solar Panel: $19.95 each (normally $49.95)

Voltzy Refund Policy

Voltzy offers a 30 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days if you’re unhappy for any reason.

You must include the original packaging with your order to qualify for a refund.

Voltzy Warranty

You can add an extended warranty to your Voltzy purchase for an extra $4.95 per unit. The three year warranty covers you against any issues, accidents, or damages to your Voltzy over the lifespan of the device. If you damage, lose, or destroy our Voltzy at any point over the next three years, then you can order a replacement Voltzy through the extended warranty.

About Voltzy

Voltzy is a Kelowna, British Columbia-based company offering solar panel products online. The company is best-known for its Voltzy Powerbank and Voltzy Solar Panels.

The makers of Voltzy were motivated to create the product after their phone battery died while hiking. With no phone and no idea where to go, the situation quickly became dire. The founders created Voltzy to ensure outdoor enthusiasts never need to worry about a dead device.

You can contact Voltzy and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@voltzy.com

support@voltzy.com Online Form: https://voltzy-energy.myshopify.com/pages/contact-us

https://voltzy-energy.myshopify.com/pages/contact-us Mailing Address: 1180 Sunset Drive, Kelowna, BC, Canada

Voltzy also sells an 11-in-1 multipurpose wallet tool, an 8-in-1 multipurpose keychain tool, and other consumer products.

Although Voltzy is based in Kelowna, the company claims to have designed its products in the United States and ships all products from the US as well. The company also sources certain electronic components from overseas suppliers.

Final Word

Voltzy is a battery bank featuring solar panels for easy, on-the-go charging.

Available exclusively through Voltzy.com, Voltzy gives you access to a high-powered battery bank anywhere you go. Just charge the battery bank using solar panels or a USB, then enjoy an 8,000mAh battery while charging multiple devices via USB.

To learn more about Voltzy and how it works or to buy the device online today, visit the official website.

