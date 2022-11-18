VigRX Incontinix Reviews – Bladder Control Ingredients That Work for Men?

Incontinix is a new supplement created by VigRX to help with bladder control issues.

Featuring a blend of premium, natural ingredients, VigRX Incontinix is a patented bladder control breakthrough clinically proven to work.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about VigRX Incontinix and whether it lives up to its advertised benefits today in our review.

What is VigRX Incontinix?

VigRX Incontinix is a nutritional supplement available exclusively online through VigRXIncontinix.com.

By taking two capsules of VigRX Incontinix daily, you can purportedly decrease bathroom trips during the day and night, improve sleep and quality of life, reduce the urgent need to urinate, and support male bladder function, among other benefits.

Incontinix is endorsed by Dr. Lauren Schulz, MD, a board-certified urologist. Dr. Schulz describes the formula as “an effective natural solution” for overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, and other issues in men.

Over 25 million Americans suffer from bladder problems. VigRX markets Incontinix to anyone who wakes up multiple times at night to pee, anyone who feels frequent urges to urinate during the day, or someone who feels like bladder issues are taking over their life.

VigRX primarily markets Incontinix to men. However, anyone can use VigRX Incontinix to support bladder function and urinary control.

VigRX Incontinix Benefits

VigRX markets Incontinix online with the following benefits:

Fewer bathroom visits during the day

Decreased urges to go at night

Fewer leaks

Improved quality of life

No side effects

Improved sleep

Overall, the goal of VigRX Incontinix is to put men back in control of their life. Instead of letting your bladder control you, you can regain control of your bladder, regain your confidence, and boost your quality of life – all without the side effects of traditional bladder control medication.

How Does VigRX Incontinix Work?

According to VigRX, Incontinix is clinically proven to reduce urges to urinate. By taking two capsules daily, you give your body natural ingredients to reduce your need to urinate, support bladder function, and avoid nighttime trips to the bathroom.

Better yet, VigRX claims you can start to experience benefits in as few as 14 days. The supplement “is designed to work so fast,” according to VigRX, allowing you to enjoy noticeable urinary and bladder control benefits in fewer than two weeks.

Plus, the longer you use Incontinix, the greater your benefits will be. Eventually, you can start sleeping through the entire night without getting up at all.

VigRX Incontinix Targets the Three Elements of Bladder Control

Urination is more complicated than many people realized. It requires careful coordination between your bladder, your brain, and organs throughout your pelvic region.

Certain parts of your bladder are controlled autonomously. That means your body manages these components without requiring you to consciously think about them – similar to how we breathe.

Other parts of your bladder are managed directly by you. You control when you urinate, for example.

Due to age and other factors, however, the muscles in your pelvic region can weaken over time, causing you to gradually lose control of your bladder. You lose the ability to directly control your bladder as effectively, leading to growing bladder control issues.

To achieve the benefits above, Incontinix strengthens the three elements of bladder control, including:

Bladder

Pelvic wall

Sphincter

By strengthening these muscles, or the muscles around these areas, you can decrease urinary frequency and strengthen bladder control.

How Incontinence Works

To understand how VigRX’s Incontinix formula works, it helps to understand how incontinence works in the first place.

Here are the basics behind incontinence, or an inability to control your bladder:

Incontinence occurs when the bladder muscles suddenly tighten and the sphincter walls aren’t strong enough to pinch the urethra shut

When this occurs, it creates a sudden, strong urge to urinate that you are unable to control

Some people experience incontinence when laughing, sneezing, or exercising

Incontinence is also known as an overactive bladder (UAB) or urinary incontinence (UI)

As Johns Hopkins explains, incontinence is traced back to the bladder, the sphincter, and the pelvic wall. Urination is more complex than people realize, and it requires a complex interaction between the brain, nervous system, and organs in the pelvis. The organs in your pelvis include the bladder, the urethra, the prostate (in men), and the muscles of the pelvic floor (the levator ani).

Meanwhile, two sphincters (valve) control the outflow of urine: there’s one sphincter in the bladder neck and another in the urethra. The sphincter in your bladder neck is under involuntary (autonomic) control, which means your body manages the sphincter subconsciously without needing you to directly think about it. The second sphincter, your urethra, has both voluntary and involuntary components. That’s why you can control when you urinate – but you can also have urinary control issues.

When any part of this system loses function, you may experience loss of bladder control – or incontinence.

VigRX Incontinix Ingredients

VigRX’s formula contains multiple science-backed ingredients backed by 14+ clinical trials and 24+ global patents. Each 840mg serving contains ingredients proven to reduce urinary urges by 62%, cut leaks in half, improve sleep, and improve bladder control within as few as 14 days, among other benefits – all without negative side effects.

Here are all of the ingredients in VigRX Incontinix and how they work:

Bladder Control Nutrient #1: Cratevox: Cratevox is a proprietary formula made from Crataeva nurvala. The herb has been used for centuries as a natural bladder support and urinary health remedy. Recent studies, however, have shown the herb has a proven connection with both bladder tone and bladder capacity. A manufacturer created a specialized, concentrated extract of Crataeva nurvala to maximize its benefits. It’s one of the most important ingredients in VigRX Incontinix.

Bladder Control Nutrient #2: Lindera Aggregata: VigRX describes Lindera aggregate as “an anti-aging herb for the bladder.” The herb works by rewinding the age of your bladder, helping you become younger and stronger. Because the herb is filled with bladder rejuvenating ingredients, you can take control of your bladder. Plus, VigRX claims to use a version of the herb grown and cultivated under strict quality guidelines, giving you amazing results with each serving.

Bladder Control Nutrient #3: Horsetail: Horsetail, also known as Equisetum arvense, is an herb used for centuries in traditional remedies. Today, studies show horsetail works by expressing anti-inflammatory properties. By targeting inflammation and oxidative stress around the bladder, horsetail can reduce your number of bathroom visits.

Together, the three crucial ingredients in Incontinix demonstrate synergetic properties while improving bladder control, reducing or eliminating nighttime bathroom visits, and supporting overall quality of life.

VigRX Incontinix Versus Bladder Medication & Other Treatments

Doctors may recommend bladder control medication and prescription-strength bladder drugs. These can be effective for bladder control, but they can also lead to harmful side effects.

Some bladder control drugs reduce sexual function and libido, for example. They fix your urinary control issues but worsen your sexual health.

Other drugs lead to nausea, headaches, digestive discomfort, and other unwanted side effects.

VigRX specifically markets Incontinix as a side effect-free formula. The supplement contains natural ingredients not linked to major side effects in healthy adults when taken in normal doses. And, the Incontinix formula has been tested to verify its safety and efficacy. Plus, VigRX tests all ingredients for purity and potency with a third party lab.

For all of these reasons and more, VigRX has designed Incontinix to be the ultimate bladder control supplement and an alternative to traditional medication. In fact, the supplement is recommended as an alternative to traditional bladder treatments by at least one doctor, Dr. Lauren Schulz, a board-certified urologist.

Scientific Evidence for Incontinix

According to VigRX, the formula has been clinically tested and proven to be safe and effective. The company cites one clinical study on Incontinix published by BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies where researchers were “shocked by the lack of negative side-effects” with the formula.

That study, which is the biggest study supporting Incontinix, was published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies in 2018. In that study, researchers tested a formula identical to Incontinix. The formula contained the same three ingredients in Incontinix, including horsetail, Cratevox, and Lindera aggregata. 150 participants took the formula or a placebo daily. Researchers found people in the treatment group significantly reduced symptoms of overactive bladder, urinary frequency, urgency, and incontinence, suggesting the unique combination of herbs can “serve as an effective treatment, with minimal side-effects.”

The study above was conducted on a supplement called Urox, which appears to be identical to Incontinix. Based on the results of this trial, it appears Incontinix could significantly improve bladder control issues at the dosages and concentrations listed in the formula. Because Incontinix appears identical to Urox, any studies on Urox appear to reflect positively on Incontinix.

Horsetail has been used in traditional remedies for centuries to help with bladder control. As Mount Sinai explains, horsetail helps rid the body of excess fluid by acting as a diuretic. In Greek and Roman times, it was also used as a traditional remedy for bleeding, ulcers, and wounds.

A double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial published in 2014 found horsetail extract was more effective than a placebo for creating a diuretic effect. 36 healthy male volunteers took 900mg of horsetail extract or a placebo daily, with researchers checking their water balance. Researchers observed significant diuretic effects in the horsetail group.

Dosages are important in Incontinix. Although VigRX doesn’t disclose individual dosages upfront, the supplement appears identical to Urox, which contains 120mg of Cratevox, 150mg of horsetail extract, and 150mg of Lindera aggregate per capsule, or 840mg per serving. These are the same dosages used in clinical trials. While other bladder support supplements flood your body with dozens of ingredients at weak dosages, Incontinix has focused on a small number of ingredients at strong doses.

It’s also important to note Incontinix is recommended by a doctor. Dr. Lauren Schulz, a board-certified urologist, recommends using Incontinix as an alternative to conventional drugs, describing the supplement as an effective natural solution for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence. Dr. Schulz also praised Incontinix for its clinical studies showing it can significantly relieve urgency and overactive bladder in men. Plus, Dr. Schulz claims to recommend Incontinix to her patients.

Overall, Incontinix is a doctor-recommended formula featuring a blend of science-backed ingredients to help with incontinence, an overactive bladder, and urinary control issues. The formula is backed by 14 clinical trials, 24 global patents, and multiple awards.

Incontinix Pricing

Incontinix is priced at $49.99 per bottle, with each bottle containing a one month supply of bladder support formula (60 capsules). You take one serving (2 capsules) daily to support bladder control.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Incontinix online today through the official website:

1 Bottle: $49.99 + Free US Shipping

$49.99 + Free US Shipping 2 Bottles: $89.99 + Free US Shipping

$89.99 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $124.99 + Free US Shipping

VigRX Incontinix Refund Policy

VigRX Incontinix has a 67-day moneyback guarantee. Request a refund within 67 days of your original purchase if you’re unsatisfied with the supplement or its effects for any reason, making VigRX Incontinix a risk-free purchase.

About VigRX

VigRX is a nutritional supplement brand created by Leading Edge Health, a British Columbia-based health and wellness company with a registered office in Cyprus. The company manufactures supplements at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States while selling products worldwide.

You can contact VigRX and the Incontinix customer service team via the following:

Phone (Office): 1-604-677-5365

1-604-677-5365 Online Form: https://www.vigrxincontinix.com/contact/

https://www.vigrxincontinix.com/contact/ Customer Service Phone (North America): 1-866-621-6884

1-866-621-6884 Customer Service Phone (International): 1-604-677-3533

1-604-677-3533 Customer Service Phone (EU): +49 408-740-9646

The company’s customer service team is available between 6am and 10pm PST, seven days a week excluding holidays.

Final Word

VigRX’s Incontinix is a popular and highly-rated bladder control formula available online through VigRXIncontinix.com. The formula features a blend of natural extracts – similar to Urox – to support bladder control, bladder function, and overall urinary health.

To learn more about Incontinix or to buy VigRX Incontinix online today, visit the official website.

