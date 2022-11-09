VigRx Delay Spray Reviewed – Scam or Legit?

Different supplements claim to treat erectile dysfunction effectively. Some promise to boost libido, provide harder erections, and increase stamina, but they offer little or no effects. The supplements do not require a doctor’s subscription and can cause adverse side effects.

Why worry about male enhancement pills when you can use a spray? VigRx Delay Spray is a male desensitizer that has been around for some time. This popular male enhancement solution is said to be a game changer for many men and their partners.

In the following review, we will explore the benefits of VigRx Delay Spray, how it works, how to use the supplement, its advantages, and pricing.

What is VigRx Delay Spray?

VigRx Delay Spray is a popular male enhancement spray that works naturally by delaying male orgasms and improving erection and stamina. VigRx contains 100% organic ingredients that have been scientifically studied and proven to give positive results.

VigRx Delay Spray supports sexual pleasure without causing any side effects. Leading Edge Health is the manufacturer of VigRx Delay Spray. The manufacturer claims that the spray is scientifically formulated to maximize enjoyment.

The spray is considered a chill pill that takes control of your penis. VigRx Delay Spray is one of the safest male enhancement sprays on the market because the ingredients contain essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and natural herbs.

VigRx Delay Spray manufacturing is done in an FDA-approved and GMP-Certified facility following the recommended safety protocols.

How Does VigRx Delay Spray Work?

VigRx Delay Spray is formulated using potent ingredients for controlling climax and increasing overall sexual performance. The spray targets the nerves by deactivating them to ensure long-lasting performance.

VigRx Delay Spray has benzocaine, a mild anesthetic that absorbs into the subcutaneous layer of the penile tissue. Benzocaine is used in minor surgeries to reduce sensitivity and pain in the affected area.

The anesthetic communicates with the nerves to send signals to the brain, preventing an action’s generation. Ejaculation involves mental and physical activities, and as a result, it becomes difficult to reach a climax.

Numbing the penile area helps erection to last longer due to poor sensation of the genitalia area. Benzocaine enables maximum performance and pleasure.

When VigRx Delay Spray is applied, it goes deep into the penis before being absorbed. It provides a numbing effect that roughly lasts 25-35 minutes.

The powerful formula eliminates premature ejaculation and lets you control the latency of ejaculation. The active ingredient in VigRx Delay Spray helps increase blood circulation to the penis enabling a durable erection.

VigRx Delay Spray Users get regulated and suppressed libido. The spray controls the sudden outburst of wanting to ejaculate faster. All you need is 2-3 sprays before sex.

Ingredients in VigRx Delay Spray

VigRx Delay Spray is formulated using 17 potent ingredients. The compounds are extracted using advanced technology, and they are clinically tested. The manufacturer provides the right amount of each component in the VigRx Delay Spray formula for optimal results. The following are active ingredients in the VigRX supplement:

Benzocaine

Benzocaine is the principal compound in VigRx Delay Spray. The compound lessens sensitivity in the genital area providing a durable erection.

Propylene Glycol

The synthetic liquid is standard in drugs and foods. As an absorbent, it allows other ingredients to be quickly absorbed into the penis. The slippery effects of Propylene Glycol significantly enhance sexual pleasure.

Licorice

Licorice is a root extract that boosts libido by controlling neurotransmitters from brain stimulation.

Raspberry

Raspberry provides nitric oxide, which opens the blood vessels, thus enhancing the flow of blood to the penis. Sufficient circulation of blood to the penis boosts erection.

Pinax Ginseng

Pinax Ginseng is a plant that is known for its sexual benefits. It increases libido, improves the erection, and boosts male fertility.

Ginkgo Biloba

Studies revealed that Gingko Biloba has both short and long-term effects sexually. It improves sexual desire and boosts erection, orgasm, and lubrication. The ingredient boosts the production of the hormone testosterone and nitric oxide.

Other ingredients are; Wild Yam, Black Cohosh, Maca, Paeonia Albiflora Root, Potassium Sorbate, Cherry Flavor, Calcium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, and Citric Acid.

The Benefits of VigRx Delay Spray

VigRx Delay Spray manufacturer claim that it can double or triple sexual performance in the long run

The body quickly absorbs the spray.

VigRx Spray produces reliable results each time you use it

The product prevents premature ejaculation

The results of VigRx Delay Spray are beneficial to the woman too

The spray boosts sexual confidence in men

VigRx extends the sexual pleasure

How to Use VigRx Delay Spray

VigRx Delay Spray is easy to use. The product is dose-dependent; you can spray up to three times on the glans and penis shaft. It takes about 10-15 minutes to be absorbed. Wash the penis or wipe with a damp towel to remove the residue.

Do not use the spray if you are allergic to benzocaine or anesthetics. Avoid using the product on dry skin. If it happens accidentally, wash the affected area with soap and warm water.

Pros

You don’t need a doctor’s prescription to use VigRx Delay Spray

It only takes 10-15 minutes for the spray to take effect

VigRx Delay Spray is dose-dependent; the more you use, the more the results

Cons

The spray is for men only

It takes 10-15 minutes for VigRx Delay Spray to be absorbed in the skin

Some VigRx users have reported itching, irritation, redness, and flaking of the skin

Oral sex is discouraged when using VigRx Delay Spray

VigRx Delay Spray can affect dry or cracked skin

Rubbing the spray with bare hands can make your hands numb

An overdose can make your penis go cool for long

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

VigRx Delay Spray is only available online on the official website. Here are the packages:

One month supply at $49.95, +free US shipping

Two-month supply at $89.95, +free US shipping

Three-month supply at $129.95+free US shipping

VigRx Delay Spray comes with an Iron clad 67-day money-back guarantee. You can return the product and get a 100% refund if you don’t like the product.

Conclusion

VigRx Delay Spray guarantees extreme pleasure with rock-hard erections. It enables users to ejaculate whenever they want. The delay spray is your best bet for spiking your sexual relationship. The product is straightforward and is the best solution to delay premature ejaculation.