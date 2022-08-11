True Wealth: America’s Nightmare Winter Review (Steve Sjuggerud)

Stansberry Research has launched a new promotional campaign for Bill Bonner and Steve Sjuggerud’s True Wealth newsletter.

According to Stansberry Research, “America’s Nightmare Winter” is around the corner. Smart investors are taking action today to protect themselves. Will you be ready?

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about True Wealth and America’s Nightmare Winter today in our review.

What is True Wealth?

True Wealth is a monthly financial newsletter published by Stansberry Research.

Dr. Steve Sjuggerud and his team publish market news, investment recommendations, stock pick analysis, and more each month.

Here’s how Stansberry Research describes the True Wealth investment philosophy:

“The investment philosophy of True Wealth is simple: buy assets of great value when no one else wants them…and sell when others will pay any price.”

The True Wealth portfolio holds approximately 25 positions and is a mid-conservative investment newsletter. It’s not ultra-conservative or ultra-long-term like other Stansberry Research newsletters, but it’s also not designed to be ultra-high-risk; instead, it’s designed to provide investors with low-risk, profitable, alternative investment ideas.

By subscribing to True Wealth today, you get a bundle of bonus reports and guides explaining everything you need to know about surviving the upcoming economic crisis. You can discover how to protect your investments during “America’s nightmare winter.”

True Wealth Features

True Wealth is marketed primarily to investors who want to discover low-risk, profitable investment opportunities. The newsletter is ideal for retirees and those about to retire, for example. These retirees can’t afford to risk their entire portfolio on high-risk opportunities, but they still want to make good returns.

Here are some of the features of the monthly True Wealth newsletter:

Published on the third Friday of each month

Aims to provide low-risk, profitable alternative investment ideas ideal for retirees and those about to retire

Approximately 25 held positions (check model portfolio for held positions, entry points, and exit points)

Recommended approximately $1,000 in starting capital

Target stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

No short trading

Typical holding period of at least one year

About Dr. Sjuggerud

True Wealth is led by Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, an analyst who travels around the world to find new opportunities.

Dr. Sjuggerud’s goal is to identify investment ideas that are cheap, unknown to the average investor, and are beginning an upward trend.

Before joining Stansberry Research in 2001, Dr. Sjuggerud was a stockbroker and vice president of trading at a $50 million international mutual fund. He holds a doctorate in finance and has been quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and The Washington Post, among other major media.

What is America’s Nightmare Winter?

As part of a 2022 promotional campaign for True Wealth, Stansberry Research warns investors of “America’s Nightmare Winter.”

Here’s how Stansberry Research introduces the problem:

“America’s most anti-social internet tycoon sued U.S. gov’t…retreats to Ireland….and issues 4th and final warning: “America’s nightmare winter” is coming – will you be ready?”

The man issuing the warning is Bill Bonner. Bill went to law school at Georgetown with the chief of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, in the 1970s. Then, he built a publishing empire. Today, he rarely makes public appearances, preferring to stay at properties around the world.

Bill Bonner issued the “fourth and final prediction of his 50-plus year career.”

Bill’s other three big predictions have come true. This latest prediction, however, is Bill’s more dire prediction yet.

Bill believes this upcoming winter will be one of the worst in modern American history. In fact, Bill is so worried about this winter that he has issued the prediction from his 200-year-old house in Ireland. He has left the United States.

Bill believes America’s entire energy system will collapse, for example, and that Americans will starve and freeze to death over the coming months. In fact, he believes we’re facing an impending societal collapse.

By subscribing to True Wealth today, you get a bundle of guides and reports you can use to survive America’s nightmare winter – and potentially profit as markets collapse.

What Will Happen During America’s Nightmare Winter?

Bill believes this upcoming winter will be very bad. He’s not just warning about an ongoing bear market; Bill believes America will face near-societal collapse over the coming months.

Here are some of the specific predictions Bill has made for this coming winter:

This winter will make Covid “look like a cakewalk”

America’s entire energy system will collapse

Fuel will not be delivered, and rolling blackouts will sweep across the United States

Pipes will freeze, and food in the freezer will go bad

Americans will be left shivering in the dark “praying for a little power – for weeks”

Supermarket shelves will be bare within three days of diesel fuel being cut off, causing civilization as we know it to collapse within weeks

Gas prices will hit $50 per gallon, and oil will hit $500 per barrel at some point during the cycle

Millions of Americans will be forced into situations where they sell all of their assets for a pittance

The government will start issuing “income security” handouts and implement “price controls” and higher taxes to attempt to fix the crisis

More and more Americans will stop working

Shortages for everything will escalate

Politicians will profit from this system, as more government weakens everything while pushing everyone further into debt

The crisis leads to a monetary system that only benefits bankers, speculators, and the government

In other words, Bill believes America will plunge into catastrophe during this upcoming winter. He calls it America’s nightmare winter.

Similar Things Happened in the 1970s

Bill’s theory about America’s nightmare winter may sound crazy. However, as proof it could happen, he claims similar things occurred in the 1970s.

In the 1970s, stock markets plummeted. Some of the S&P 500’s biggest stocks dropped by 50% to 70%. The market as a whole dropped to a level that took 25 years to recover (adjusting for inflation).

Bill sees similar things happening today as occurred in the 1970s, including runaway inflation and rising debt.

Some of the disastrous events that occurred in the 1970s and could occur today include:

Plummeting Stocks: Coca-Cola fell 70% in one year in the 1970s, and General Electric fell nearly 60% and took nine years to get back to even. Walt Disney fell 83% in less than two years, and IBM plummeted. With today’s biggest stocks down “just” 20% to 40%, Bill believes there is still plenty of room for them to fall.

Prices Skyrocketed: While stock prices plummeted in the 1970s, the prices of other things skyrocketed. Meat rose more than 150% between 1973 and 1979, for example, and gasoline rose 225%. The average price of airfare tripled over the same period.

Runaway Inflation: Between January 1973 and January 1982, the cumulative rate of inflation was 130.9%. Today, we’re facing historic inflation levels not seen since the 1970s. The rising inflation became so bad that the US Dollar nearly stopped functioning as the world’s reserve currency. Foreign creditors no longer trusted the United States Dollar as a store of value.

Higher Energy and Oil Prices: In the 1970s, oil prices jumped 350%, causing rippling effects of higher energy prices to affect multiple parts of the economy.

Overall, Bill saw two freight trains – falling stock prices and rising inflation – collide in the 1970s with disastrous effects. Now, he’s seeing a similar phenomenon today.

Steps to Take to Survive America’s Nightmare Winter

Bill isn’t warning you about America’s nightmare winter to scare you; instead, he wants to give you a step-by-step plan for surviving America’s nightmare winter.

Here are the steps Bill recommends taking today to protect your assets during the upcoming collapse – and potentially earn profit.

Step 1) Buy the Best Assets Now Soaring in Value

While markets are plummeting, some assets are soaring in value. Steve Sjuggerud of True Wealth has identified several assets that are rising as markets plummet – and those assets show no signs of stopping their rise any time soon.

In fact, Steve claims to have identified assets that have risen 42% to 134% in recent months – even as markets drop. By subscribing to True Wealth today, you get a free bonus report called Buy The Best Assets Now Soaring in Value, which recommends specific assets to buy to potentially profit as markets collapse.

Step 2) Hide Your Money Beyond the Reach of the United States Government in a 100% Legal Way

Next, Bill recommends hiding your money from the United States government to prevent it from being seized – but to do it in a 100% legal way. He has taken advantage of this strategy “at least a half-dozen times,” and he wants to teach you how to do it, too.

By subscribing to True Wealth today, you get a bonus report called A Unique Way to Protect Your Wealth (The Government Doesn’t Even Have to Know About It). The report explains how to use a unique investment vehicle to keep your money out of reach of the United States government.

In fact, Bill claims to employ the world’s number one expert on this strategy. By implementing this strategy today, you can protect your wealth from being seized by the United States government – even as America’s nightmare winter worsens.

Step 3) Buy an Asset That’s Better than Gold Bullion or Gold Stocks

Next, Bill recommends buying a gold and silver-related asset that is better than gold bullion or gold stocks. Pioneered by Steve Sjuggerud 20 years ago, this strategy lets you use a “secret currency” to buy gold and silver without actually touching gold and silver bullion.

Why invest in this asset? Historically, this asset has done well when stocks have collapsed:

“…it’s like gold or silver, only better. It’s like a ‘secret currency,’ and according to Steve’s research…from 1972 to 1974, this investment rose 348%….at the same time, stocks dropped more than 30%.”

The S&P plummeted 35% between 1976 and 1980, yet this investment had profits of 1,195%. Meanwhile, between 1987 and 1989, investors who took advantage of this secret currency earned profits of 665%.

By subscribing to True Wealth today, you get a free copy of The Secret Currency: How to Make 500% from the U.S. Govt’s Second Currency. It explains how this unique investment opportunity works and how to get started.

Step 4) Practice the Art of Speculation

Finally, Bill recommends practicing the art of speculation to take advantage of America’s nightmare winter. When markets are in chaos and when massive inflation hits, you have the chance to make enormous gains with speculative risks.

Some of the speculation-related investment opportunities identified by Dr. Sjuggerud include:

Inflation causes huge distortions and wild mispricings that can lead to big gains

Coal stocks, for example, have risen 3,100% in less than two years

Shipping companies have soared 3,800% over the last two years

Because of these fluctuations, Bill recommends making a series of calculated speculations

As an example of the power of speculating during times of uncertainty, Bill has a friend named Tom, who bought shipping stocks a few years ago. His portfolio of eight shipping companies has risen 114%, on average, since then.

That same friend also took a large stake in precious metals in 1999 when gold was at $275 per ounce, and the Bank of England (which had owned gold for its entire 300-year history) started to sell gold; gold has risen 500% since then, and Tom made $200,000 by this speculation. Tom also bought bitcoin when it was $6, and he has earned 300,000% returns since then.

What’s Included With True Wealth?

All new subscriptions to True Wealth come with extra bonus reports and guides. You can discover how to survive America’s Nightmare Winter – and potentially profit from the upcoming disaster.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to True Wealth today:

Monthly Issues of True Wealth: On the third Friday of the month, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud sends another issue of True Wealth to subscribers. Each issue features investment recommendations, stock buying ideas, market analysis, and more. Dr. Sjuggerud travels the world to identify investment opportunities, and he shares those opportunities with subscribers through True Wealth.

Bonus Report: Buy the Best Assets Now Soaring in Value: Dr. Steve Sjuggerud has identified certain assets that are soaring in value even as markets collapse. These assets have climbed as high as 134% in recent months, and Dr. Sjuggerud believes they won’t stop soon. In this report, you can discover Steve’s recommendations for finding undervalued, under-priced assets even in today’s difficult market.

Bonus Report: A Unique Way to Protect Your Wealth: The Government Doesn’t Even Have to Know About It: You can protect your wealth and hide it from the United States government in a 100% legal way by following the lessons in this report. The report explains how to use a certain investment vehicle to safeguard your wealth without risking its seizure – all in a way that’s 100% legal.

Bonus Report: The Secret Currency: How to Make 500% from the U.S. Govt’s Second Currency: This report explains a unique investment opportunity linked to gold and silver. You can profit from gold and silver without owning gold companies or gold or silver bullion. This guide walks you through the process of taking advantage of this opportunity. In the 1970s, when markets dropped, and inflation rose, this asset delivered strong returns on investment.

Bonus Report: The Art of Speculation: In The Art of Speculation, you can discover the best opportunities in times of fluctuating prices. High levels of inflation and wild price swings create opportunities for investors to make money. In this report, you can discover some of the historic investment opportunities created by times of fluctuation.

One Year of Bonner Private Research Monthly Reports: Your subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to Bonner Private Research’s monthly reports, which are delivered on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Access to True Wealth Model Portfolio: Dr. Steve Sjuggerud’s model portfolio at True Wealth holds about 25 stocks. You get access to this model portfolio upon signup. You can see which stocks are currently held by the True Wealth team, including each stock’s entry and exit points. If you want to view all of True Wealth’s recommended investments in one place, then the True Wealth model portfolio is the place to start.

Daily Market Updates: All subscriptions also come with daily market updates, including daily market analysis from Steve Sjuggerud’s and Bill Bonner’s teams. You can stay up-to-date as America’s nightmare winter rolls out, including daily tips on protecting your wealth and profiting.

Access to 100+ Special Investment Reports: Bill Bonner, Steve Sjuggerud, and the True Wealth team have launched numerous reports over the years. When you subscribe to True Wealth today, you get access to these historic bonus reports. These reports cover topics like structuring the perfect portfolio today, knowing exactly how to time the markets, and more. You also get a digital copy of Bill Bonner’s latest book, among other bonus guides and eBooks.

True Wealth Pricing

True Wealth is only $49 through a special 2022 promo offer, which is a sharp discount from the ordinary retail price of $199 per year.

One Year Subscription to True Wealth: $49

You pay $49 for your first year. Then, your subscription automatically renews for $199 per year one year from today, and it continues to renew for $199 per year every year thereafter until you cancel. You can cancel at any time. Subscribers receive a reminder of the renewal before the renewal date.

True Wealth Refund Policy

All True Wealth subscriptions are backed by a 30-day trial period. You have 30 days to try the newsletter to see if you like it.

If you don’t like True Wealth or want a refund for any reason, then contact customer service within 30 days for a full cash refund with no questions asked.

About Stansberry Research

True Wealth is published each month by Stansberry Research. The newsletter is led by Steve Sjuggerud.

Dr. Sjuggerud joined Stansberry Research in 2001. He is dedicated to finding low-risk, profitable investment ideas for his subscribers – including unique investment ideas most investors don’t hear about until after big gains have been made.

You can contact Stansberry Research and the True Wealth customer service team via the following:

Email: info@stansberrycustomerservice.com

info@stansberrycustomerservice.com Phone: (888) 261-2693

(888) 261-2693 Online Form: https://stansberryresearch.com/contact

Final Word

True Wealth is a monthly newsletter featuring investment ideas and market analysis from Dr. Steve Sjuggerud.

By subscribing to True Wealth today, you get a bundle of bonus reports explaining steps to take to survive America’s upcoming the “nightmare winter.”

According to Bill Bonner, who has historically made accurate predictions, this winter will be devastating for America. Rising energy costs will lead to food crises, frozen homes, and societal collapse.

By subscribing to True Wealth, you can discover the specific steps to avoid these issues, protect your wealth, and potentially profit during America’s nightmare winter.

To learn more or to subscribe to True Wealth today, visit the official website.

