Nomi Prins Energy Crisis Review (Rogue Economics) America’s Great Distortion Report?

Nomi Prins Reveals Steps for Financial Survival As the Energy Crisis Spirals Out

For people with vehicles out there, Nomi Prins urges everyone to fill their gas tanks while they still can because America’s new energy crisis is expected to spiral out some more. In fact, it may negatively impact pension funds, IRAs, and ETFs. As for the stock market, it was the first to get the gut punch! Most troubling to us was learning that Nomi wasn’t even referring to gas prices. So, what could possibly be worse than spending hard-earned money at the pump? From the looks of it, something is trusted to replace America’s old gas station pumps.

As maintained by Nomi, “If you simply depend on your vehicle for your business or just for getting around, it’s important to know what going on [and] prepare yourself for this shift.” She further stresses that “The aftershock will likely shake the market to its core.” Fortunately, things aren’t looking as bad to the investor as she projects the possibility of doubling or even tripling funds over the next year. With what might you ask?

It all starts with her uncovering a trail of $550 billion, which has since been tucked away in a federal document called HR 3684. In reviewing its contents, she quickly learned that most funds were going towards new fueling stations. Companies linked to these fueling stations include Allego, Beam Global and Blink Charging Co. The one thing these companies have in common is their charging solutions for electric cars, buses, and trucks among others.

That’s right, Nomi believes it won’t be long before traditional pumps get replaced by electric car charging stations. Her research suggests that one growing company, whose stock sells for less than $20, could be the one to triple in share value in one year’s time. To find out more about this company, individuals will need to become a member of The Distortion Report.

What is The Distortion Report by Nomi Prins?

The Distortion Report is a monthly investment newsletter that leeches off the disconnect between the markets and real economy. Editor, Nomi Prins’ strategy is simple: follow the money and she’s done exactly that for several decades. Through this service, members can look forward to investment recommendations that make up a well-diversified model portfolio. Above all, this is an opportunity for everyone to learn how to identify distortions the way she does and to use them towards wealth-building.

What are incentives of joining Rogue Economics’ The Distortion Report?

By joining today, members will finally have a chance at reading:

Special Report #1. The #1 Stock for America’s Great Distortion

Inside the first special report, Nomi lays out details on the #1 EV charging stock she recommends. In her viewpoint, this company is doing everything right, from partnering with Toyota and Volvo to pioneering a new type of charging station. The former is a big deal on its own seeing how the two automobile giants have a handful of government contracts secured across the country.

Regarding their competitive advantage, they’ve inked deals with Starbucks. Since most people spend hours on an end at this franchise and there’s plenty of them, the partnership is believed to increase their exposure. Ultimately, the company’s goal is to secure as many parking lots as possible so that they can continue to charge twice the cars all while reducing costs.

Nomi calls it the “Great Distortion – because it’s distorting the value of almost everything, from homes to cars, and definitely stocks.” Other crucial pieces of information revealed include:

Charging revenue was up more than 100% in the most recent quarter

Projected total revenue for 2023 is $500 million in 2023

The company raised its guidance

40% of the company is owned by its insiders

The stock sells at about $20 each

The company plans to build 2.5 million stations worldwide by 2025

Special Report #2. Going Wireless: The Future of EVs

The second special report covers the ins and outs of a wireless technology. Deemed in its early stages, this technology is now being deployed within electric vehicles. There are many tiny private companies, and once they go public, they will be life-transforming. For now, Nomi will be revealing 6 different companies to give everyone a head start.

The reports represent a small fraction of the incentives. The real deal is offered in the form of:

12 months of The Distortion Report and investment recommendations supplemented by thorough explanations from Nomi

Urgent emails with buy/hold/sell alerts as required

Access to The Distortion Report members-only website

A 60-day money-back guarantee

How much does a membership to The Distortion Report cost?

A membership to The Distortion Report usually costs $199, but for people who join today, the prices have been slashed to $49 for the first year. When it’s time to renew, members will be charged $129. As hinted earlier in this piece, each subscription has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If Nomi’s strategies simply fail to produce results or boost confidence, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. The best way to reach the team is by:

Emailing at : memberservices@rogueeconomics.com.

: memberservices@rogueeconomics.com. Calling : 1 (800) 681 1765

: 1 (800) 681 1765 Mailing at: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Who is Nomi Prins?

Nomi Prins is quite talented seeing how she’s earned bragging rights as an author, geopolitical financial specialist, economist and even an investigative journalist. Her decades of experience reflect time spent as a former Wall Street insider, managing director at Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns, and her roles as strategist and analyst at Lehman Brothers and the Chase Manhattan Bank respectively.

At some point, she realized that the aforementioned entities have one problem in common: unethical practices, and just like that, she decided to primarily serve as an investigative journalist. The career change supposedly felt right because it aligned with her goal of unearthing how much manipulation occurs within financial systems.

Since the move, she’s earned a desired reputation for herself. She’s authored books such as Collusion, Black Tuesday, It Takes a Pillage: Behind the Bonuses, Bailouts, and Backroom Deals from Washington to Wall Street, Other People’s Money: The Corporate Mugging of America and Permanent Distortion. She’s also made appearances on BBC, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, CSPAN, Democracy Now, Fox and PBS, while being covered by news outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes, Fortune, Newsday, The Guardian, The Nation, New York Daily News, La Vanguardia and Salon.com.

The previously listed accomplishments reflect only a small portion of the editor Nomi is today. More about the expert can be gathered by visiting here.

Final Verdict

As gas prices continue an upward trend, people are generally shifting towards electric vehicles. Maximizing on the opportunities presented through this sector, are several charging stations companies. Nomi Prins strongly believes in a company on a mission to install charging stations in parking lots. Details on this company can only be accessed through a report offered to members of The Distortion Report. This monthly newsletter is an entry-level service where members can follow along with Nomi to identify and invest in disruptive innovations.

The current going price has been discounted by 75% and this offer will only stand for a limited time. Hence, interested parties should act promptly. Taking everything into account, individuals should be mindful of the fact that all investments carry risk. Services like The Distortion Report are only meant to provide a different perspective. The decision to invest should factor in one’s respective finances and risk-taking capacities. Meanwhile more information on getting started with The Distortion Report can be found on official website by clicking here! >>>

