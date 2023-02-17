Trade Live Challenge Reviews (Eric Roth) 10 Minute Trades Worth It?

The Trade Live Challenge is a 10-day online event designed to teach inexperienced traders how to trade like the pros.

By participating in the Trade Live Challenge, you can purportedly outperform professional traders and gain freedom with just 5 hours per day over a 10 day period.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Trade Live Challenge and how it works today in our review.

What is the Trade Live Challenge?

The Trade Live Challenge is an online event created by Eric Roth. Over the 10-day challenge, you can discover the secrets to Eric’s trading success.

The online event is designed for traders of all levels – including total beginners with zero experience who are interested in learning how to trade.

According to the official Trade Live Challenge website, you can “get an ‘unfair advantage’” using something called appointment based trading. Appointment based trading allows you to trade in less time, spending less money, and without getting overwhelmed. In fact, you could trade just 10 minutes per day while earning huge potential returns on investment.

The 10-day Trade Live Challenge event is priced at $97. Eric is also giving away cash prizes to the top traders, including prizes of $50 to $500 to the top five traders.

How Does the Trade Live Challenge Work?

The Trade Live Challenge is a 10-day event designed to teach you some of the secrets top traders use to be successful.

As the official website explains, the challenge gives you 10 days to start trading like a pro – even if you have zero experience with day trading, technical analysis, or futures.

Here’s how Eric Roth and his team explain the benefits of attending the 10-day event:

“Imagine Trading LIVE Just 10 Minutes a Day outperforming professional traders, gaining the freedom to live life on your own terms, and getting back up to 5 hours a day! … in just 10 Days!”

Across the 10-day challenge, you can discover some of the strategies today’s top traders use to earn huge returns on their trades. You can discover the specific signals they look for, the methods they use, and the analysis they consider before making a trade, among other factors.

What Will You Learn in the Trade Live Challenge?

The Trade Live Challenge explains some of the strategies today’s top trading professionals use to be successful.

Some of the topics covered in the Trade Live Challenge include:

Which daily market movers Eric Roth trades for the best results

How to avoid the most common mistakes people make when trading futures

The fastest and easiest way Eric has discovered to take advantage of momentum – trading live consistently

How to day trade live the right way by following a step-by-step system, allowing you to avoid wasting time looking at charts and staring at complicated setups that may or may not appear

The trends that only the top 1% of new trading experts are using and why you can’t afford to be left out

How to get past the struggles and hurdles holding you back from being a successful trader

What Makes Elite Traders Different?

The overall goal of the Trade Live Challenge is to teach ordinary traders the things elite traders are doing to be successful.

As a beginner trader, the industry seems overwhelming. Master traders may seem like they know everything. They may seem to consistently make profitable trades with few losses.

However, that’s not the case, and master traders get plenty of things wrong. However, by consistently doing a few things right, they’re able to beat their competitors and turn a profit.

In the Trade Live Challenge, Eric Roth wants to teach you exactly how professional traders work, covering topics like:

How professional traders can spend as little as 10 minutes per day trading forex while beating the majority of investors.

How you could make more successful trades in a fraction of the time it normally takes.

How to build safeguards into every trade and learn responsible money management to reduce your risk, giving you the best chances of succeeding with trading live.

The best strategies for maximizing your trading effectiveness while minimizing your losses.

Why indicators and chart analyses are not the instant solution to trading profits.

How you can get in and out of markets in as little as 10 minutes per day.

How the Appointment-Based Trading System Works

In the Trade Live Challenge, Eric discusses how to use his appointment-based trading system to potentially earn huge returns on investment.

Here’s how that trading system works:

Schedule your trades on specific days at specific times

Schedule those trades up to a month in advance

Be in and out of each trade in just minutes

Stop wasting your life away staring at charts all day

Overall, the goal of the appoint-based trading system is to help ordinary traders with limited experience outperform professional traders with just 10 minutes of trading per day – and zero experience required.

How to Join the Trade Live Challenge

The Trade Live Challenge is designed to be easy for anyone to join and follow.

By signing up for the Trade Live Challenge, you can learn Eric’s top secret appointment-based trading system, helping you schedule your trades on specific days at specific times up to one month in advance, to potentially earn huge returns on investment.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1) Join the Trade Live Challenge via the official website.

Step 2) Each day, for the next 14 days, wait for an instructional video from Eric Roth.

Step 3) In that instructional video, Eric challenges you to take one small step to help you trade live. Follow that step.

Step 4) After 10 days, you will have fully transitioned to live trading.

Trade Live Challenge Versus Other Trading Systems

You can find plenty of investment gurus online today who claim to have developed the ultimate trading system. What makes the Trade Live Challenge unique? Why truth Eric Roth?

Here are some of the differences between Eric Roth and the Trade Live Challenge compared to other trading challenges:

The Trade Live Challenge is not a “one size fits all” trading system requiring 100 indicators. Instead, you need just 1 or 2 indicators.

There is no deep technical analysis required with the Trade Live Challenge. You don’t need to know any complicated trading patterns, nor do you need to read complex signals.

There are no outdated techniques that used to work in previous markets. Many investment gurus dazzle you with impressive investment claims and time-tested strategies. These strategies used to work in previous markets, but they no longer get results in modern markets.

There’s no long and complicated setup process. Instead, you can get started quickly and achieve results.

Overall, the Trade Live Challenge teaches you how to use a simple, streamlined system Eric Roth has spent years creating. Instead of figuring it out for yourself, you can immediately learn exactly what you need, helping you achieve maximum trading results.

The Three Phases of the Trade Live Challenge

The Trade Live Challenge teaches you Eric Roth’s trading system using three phases. Eric has distilled his trading system into three phases. By completing each phase, you can outperform professional traders.

Here are the three phases:

Phase 1: The Growth Mindset Engine: During the first phase, you can learn why appointment-based trading is the simpler approach to markets – and why you should care about your time as a trader. Eric’s appointment-based approach to trading involves making scheduled trades at specific points in the future, allowing you to potentially earn huge profits with just a few minutes of actual trading per day.

Phase 2: Turbo Boost Your Trading: The second phase teaches you how to shift gears form thinking about trading to live trading in simulation together with fellow challengers. You can begin to implement these lessons in the real markets (in simulated settings), helping you understand why this trading system can be so successful.

Phase 3: Fuel Financial Success: For the third and final phase, Eric aims to fuel financial success, helping you transition from simulated trading to live trading. Eric believes trading “should give you the financial freedom to live life on your own terms,” helping you get rich through consistent, profitable trades. In this final phase, you can discover how to replicate successful simulator results in the real word.

Eric aims to take you through all three phases within 72 hours of joining the Trade Live Challenge. Here’s how he explains the expected timeline:

“You’ll have several live trades executed per phase, and an overall improved trading strategy and overall philosophy on how to trade within the first 72 hours of joining the challenge!”

Who is Eric Roth?

Eric Roth is a trader who achieved great financial success at a young age. Ever since, he has been paid top dollar to consult clients. Now, he wants to help you do the same – all while paying significs less than Eric’s private consulting rate.

Eric is best known for 10 Minute Trades, an online trading brand where he teaches traders how to potentially earn huge returns with just 10 minutes of trading per day.

With the Trade Live Challenge, you can learn more about Eric’s unique trading philosophy, how it works, and why he believes it would help ordinary traders earn huge returns.

What’s Included with the Trade Live Challenge?

By signing up for the Trade Live Challenge today, you get a bundle of bonuses along with the core Trade Live Challenge program.

Here’s what you get when signing up for the Trade Live Challenge today:

10-Day Trade Live Challenge: Get daily live coaching and training videos teaching you how to live trade using Eric Roth’s appointment-based trading system. Over the 10 days, you’ll discover how to use the appointment-based trading system to make successful trades in just 10 minutes per day. Your purchase also includes daily live coaching and training videos by Leigh Goldstein, Trading Director, and Eric Roth, News Trading Expert. Together, Leigh and Eric give you the play-by-play system you need to trade live, on your schedule, while outperforming professional traders who waste hours waiting for the perfect setup.

Trade Live Challenge Workbook: Your purchase includes the Trade Live Challenge Workbook, which helps you track your progress with the challenge. This Workbook is described as your “trading Bible” for the challenge, helping you remember the lessons you’ve learned, track your progress, and fill out action boxes along the way. You can take notes, use it as a daily journal, and ensure you stay focused on Days 1 through 10 of the Trade Live Challenge.

Live Walkthroughs & Live Trade Recaps: You receive a live walkthrough and recap of each live trade made throughout the Trade Live Challenge program, giving you further insight into each trade, the thoughts behind each trade, and the analysis that went into each trade. You can see how easy it is to setup for an appointment-based trade and fit this unique type of trading into your schedule.

Trade Live Challenge Mousepad: Your Trade Live Challenge purchase comes with swag, including a Trade Live Challenge mousepad. Emblazoned with the Trade Live Challenge logo, the mousepad is shipped directly to your address during the challenge.

Trade Live Challenge Hat: You also receive a free baseball cap embroidered with the Trade Live Challenge logo, shipped to your house during the challenge.

Micro Futures Masterclass: All purchases of the Trade Live Challenge include access to the Micro Futures Masterclass, a never-before-seen training class explaining how to trade via micro futures. You can discover how micro futures work, what micro futures are, and which micro instruments work best with the appointment-based trading system. Micro futures trading, according to Eric Roth, are ideal for starting to trade live with a small trading account.

Access to Private Facebook Group: Your Trade Live Challenge purchase includes access to a private Facebook group and community of like-minded traders. This community can keep you accountable, answer questions, and ensure you stay on track. The Facebook group is also filled with live Q&A sessions, daily updates, discussions, questions, and more.

Live Graduation Training: The final and most valuable training session included in the Trade Live Challenge is the live graduation training program. To get an idea for how important this session is, Eric Roth recommends picturing how much your life would change “if you could make more in one hour than most people make all week.” During this session, Eric will also announce the big prize winners at the end of the Trade Live Challenge. However, you need to be there attending the session to win.

Opportunity to Win Trade Live Challenge Prizes: All Trade Live Challenge attendees have the opportunity to earn prizes. Prizes include:

1st Place Prize: $500 cash and 1-month mentoring package with Eric Roth (valued at $6,500)

2nd Place Prize: $300 cash and 1-hour coaching call ($1,800 value)

3rd Place Prize: $200 cash and 1-hour coaching call ($1,700 value)

4th Place Prize: $100 cash and 30-minute coaching call ($1,000 value)

5th Place Prize: $50 cash and 30-minute coaching call ($800 value)

Access to JOBB Trading Software (14 Day License): Your Trade Live Challenge purchase also includes 14 days of access to the JOBB Trading Software. This software suite makes it easy to make appointment-based trades in a safe, easy, and effective way. In fact, Eric Roth describes the software as “the great equalizer” because it least you “compete with (and beat) the HFTs [high frequency traders] and trading robots.”

Eric Roth values all of this material at $3,708. You receive immediate access to everything for a one-time fee of $97.

Trade Live Challenge Pricing

The Trade Live Challenge is priced at a one-time fee of $97. You pay the fee today, then get instant access to all of the materials above.

Here’s how pricing works:

10 Day Trade Live Challenge Entry: $97

You can also upgrade your purchase with two different swag packs, including:

Swag Pack (+$15 or +$45): Get VIP access to each of the Trade Live Challenge recordings for a one-time fee of $15 or $45, depending on your recordings.

All sales are final and are not eligible for a refund.

About 10 Minute Trades

The Trade Live Challenge was launched by 10 Minute Trades, found online at 10MinuteTrades.com.

10 Minute Trades was founded with the goal of teaching traders how to outperform professional traders while trading just 10 minutes per day. Instead of wasting hours, days, or months to create the perfect setup, you could achieve similar results with just 10 minutes per day.

You can contact 10 Minute Trades and the Trade Live Challenge customer service team via the following:

Email: help@10minutetrades.com

Final Word

The Trade Live Challenge is a 10-day trading challenge created by Eric Roth.

By following the 10-day challenge, you could earn impressive returns and outperform professional traders with just a few minutes of trading per day.

To learn more about the Trade Live Challenge, how it works, and how much money you could make, or to sign up online today, visit the official website.

