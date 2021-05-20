Toto Opportunity Fund-NOTICE

NOTICE

Toto Opportunity Fund, Derek Edwards, PO Box 98316 Lakewood, WA 98496, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Toto Townhomes, is located at 4606 108th St SW in Lakewood in Pierce county. This project involves 2.43 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities. All discharges and runoff goes to ground water. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-927793

May 20, 27, 2021