City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

City of Tacoma Tacoma Power / Generation

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS PG21-0529F

Cushman 2 Unit 31, 32 Rebuild Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to a RFQ will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held virtually May 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PST. Attend via this link. Firms requiring telephone access to this meeting can direct inquiries to Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer at dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org. The City requests that firms have a maximum of two representatives for this meeting.

Project Scope: The City of Tacoma seeks Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from qualified firms to provide Design.Build (DB) Services for the Cushman 2 Unit 31, 32 Rebuild Design.Build Project (Project). The Project will consist of design, manufacturing, procurement, and construction services for the replacement, repair, and refurbishment of components of two (2) vertical hydroelectric turbine-generator units.

Estimate: $20,000,000 – $22,000,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468. IDX-927769

May 19, 2021