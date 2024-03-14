Tony Lamar-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

LAWFUL NOTICE

I, Tony Lamar: card recorded document number (202403080422 LMACUMB 6PGS) in Pierce County Recording Office and sent certified copies registered mail to BOB FERGUSON RE830444543US,

LEESA MANION RE830444557US, and

MARY ROBNETT RE830444565US. Which all three of these registered mail documents were signed for March 11th 2024. These are lawful notice and request of a Freedom of Information Act that must be responded to point by point to address treason within Washington State.

Failure to respond is a violation of 18 U.S.C. §4, 28 U.S.C. §1361, 18 U.S.C. §241, 18 U.S.C. §242 and 18 U.S.C. §2381

IDX-993144

March 14, 15, 18, 2024