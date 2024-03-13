No. 24-2-06515-1

SUMMONS

(60) Days

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

THERESIA JOY MCLYNNE, a single person,

Plaintiff, v. ESTATE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON

MCLYNNE, LINDA KIRSTINIA LOWRY

THERESIA JOY MCLYNNE,

Plaintiff

V.

The ESTATE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON MCLYNNE, LINDA KIRSTINIA LOWRY, ESTATE OF GEORGE WAYNE MCLYNNE, SR., DONNA ANN MCLYNNE, GEORGE WAYNE MCLYNNE, JR., ESTATE OF RONALD DEAN MCLYNN, SR., STINA LORRI FARROW, THERESIA JEAN MCLYNNE-JOHNSON, RONALD DEAN MCLYNNE, JR., and any person or person claiming an interest in Pierce County Parcel #5017200610

DEFENDANTS.

The State of Washington to the Defendants above named:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the Plaintiff. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 11th day of March, and defend the above entitled action in the above-entitled Court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff Theresia Joy McLynne and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at his office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

Richard L. Hoefel, WSBA#17865

Plaintiff’s Attorney

The Law Office of Richard L. Hoefel, PLLC

7610 40th Street West, Suite 101

University Place, WA 98466

THE LAW OFFICE OF

RICHARD L. HOEFEL, P.L.L.C. Richard L. Hoefel, WSBA # 17865

Attorney for the Plaintiff

IDX-993047

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2024