No. 21-2-07634-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOANNA MOSS and JOHN DOE MOSS, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners; STACY O’HARA and JOHN DOE O’HARA, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: STACY O’HARA and JOHN DOE O’HARA; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, Unknown Occupants of the subject real property; and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, which date was April 29, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Amended Complaint of the Plaintiff and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at its office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

Nature of the action is foreclosure of real property.

DATED this 26 day of April, 2024.

SMITH ALLING, PS

/s/ Kelly DeLaat-Maher

WSBA No. 26201

Attorney for Plaintiff

IDX-995378

April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 28, June 3, 2024