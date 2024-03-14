Tony Lamar- Lawful Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

LAWFUL NOTICE

I,Tony Lamar: card recorded document (202403040535 CPENNYP 141PGS) in Pierce County Recording Office and sent certified copies registered mail to the following people including registered number and date signed for. CHARLES W. JOHNSON

(RE830444509US) 3-5-24,

AMY CONEY BARRETT

(RE830444490US) 3-13-24,

KIM SCHRIER (RE830444512US) 3-13-24, CATHY MCMORRIS RODGERS

(RE830444526US) 3-13-24, STUART W. RISCH

(RE830444530US) 3-12-24. As an AFFIDAVIT OF TRUTH exposing treason in washington state. Failure to respond point by point puts all parties in violation of 18 U.S.C. §4, 28 U.S.C. §1361, 5 U.S.C. §7311, 18 U.S.C. §1918, AND 18 U.S.C. §2381

IDX-993150 March 14, 15, 18, 2024