The Phoenix Reviews: At-Home Clinical-Grade Li-ESWT Acoustic Soundwaves That Work for ED?

The Phoenix is a shockwave therapy device designed to improve sexual performance in men.

The science-backed device can reverse sexual aging and provide clinical-grade results to men of all ages. Use it daily for safe, effective, discreet results.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Phoenix and how it works today in our review.

What is The Phoenix?

The Phoenix is a clinical-grade electronic device marketed to men who want to improve sexual performance at any age.

For years, men underwent shockwave therapy in person at clinics to reverse their sexual decline. Shockwave therapy was proven to work but also costs $500 per session.

In comparison, The Phoenix brings the same technology into your home, allowing you to boost sexual function and enjoy clinical-grade results.

The Phoenix is exclusively available through GetMyPhoenix.com, priced at $879 or $29 per month.

55,000+ men have used the device to improve sexual health, reverse the sexual decline, boost sexual performance, and increase bedroom confidence, among other benefits, according to the manufacturer.

Launch Medical, a California-based company, makes the Phoenix.

The Phoenix Benefits

According to the official website, The Phoenix uses clinical-grade technology to provide benefits like:

Improve sexual health

Reverse sexual decline

Boost sexual performance

Increase bedroom confidence

Keep up with your partner at any age

Save $34,000+ after 70 treatments compared to in-person clinic care

How Does The Phoenix Work?

The Phoenix uses Li-ESWT technology to improve sexual health and performance in men. Li-ESWT technology has been around for a while; however, men needed to visit clinics in person for treatment.

With The Phoenix, you can bring Li-ESWT technology into your own home. Instead of paying $500 per treatment in a clinic, you can perform the therapy on yourself an unlimited number of times.

The Phoenix is the only clinical-grade home Li-ESWT device in the world.

The Phoenix works as part of a 120-day protocol. Most men see improvement much sooner than 120 days. You follow the instructions included with your The Phoenix, using the device a specific number of times per week to get results.

Here’s how The Phoenix’s 120-day protocol works:

Days 1 to 30: Perform two easy treatments per week.

Perform two easy treatments per week. Days 30 to 60: Recovery; take 30 days off to maximize results.

Recovery; take 30 days off to maximize results. Days 60 to 90: Resume treatments and perform two easy treatments per week. Many men report significant improvement at this point.

Resume treatments and perform two easy treatments per week. Many men report significant improvement at this point. Days 90 to 120: Final recovery; take 30 days off to maximize results.

Final recovery; take 30 days off to maximize results. Days 120+: Experience noticeable improvement and repeat the above steps only if necessary.

According to the makers of The Phoenix, 94% of men improve after 90 to 120 days of using the device. Although 90 to 120 days may seem like a long time, the manufacturer cautions “improving the health of your penis takes time” because your body needs time to recover from treatments. If you stick with the program for multiple months, you can experience significant and noticeable improvement.

How Li-ESWT Works

Low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (Li-ESWT) technology produces clinical-strength shockwaves, potent soundwaves designed to deliver targeted effects inside the body.

When using The Phoenix at home, you may be shocked by how loud the device is, and you may want to plan for discretion. The Phoenix emits noise of around 88 decibels.

To produce clinical-strength shockwaves, The Phoenix creates high-impact internal mechanical collisions within the device, making powerful, targeted sound waves.

The Phoenix is specifically designed to create the same sound signature as the machines used in doctors’ offices. It’s the same treatment you would receive in a doctor’s office.

Science shows Li-ESWT works as advertised:

Viagra and Cialis, two of America’s most popular ED drugs, are PDE5 inhibitors. One 2022 study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, for example, found Li-ESWT was more beneficial than PDE5 inhibitors for improving symptoms of erectile dysfunction. Because of the results of this study, researchers suggested Li-ESWT could be an effective alternative therapy for men who do not want to take PDE5 inhibitors or did not experience effects with PDE5 inhibitors.

A separate 2021 study compared Li-ESWT to sildenafil (the generic name for Viagra). 78 participants engaged in either Li-ESWT therapy or took sildenafil. After three months, researchers found both groups had similar improvements in erection hardness score (EHS) and self-esteem and relationship score (SEAR), suggesting Li-ESWT works similarly to popular erection drugs like Viagra.

Meanwhile, an ongoing clinical trial is comparing Li-ESWT to a sham treatment. Patients will receive 3,000 shocks per week over six weeks of treatment (18,000 shocks total). Then, researchers will analyze results based on penile Doppler studies, corporal aspirates, and measurement of intracavernosal pressure, among other metrics. The results of that study are expected to be published in the near future.

How Sound Waves Improve Sexual Performance

Using loud sound waves to improve sexual performance may seem unusual. However, it’s similar to the technology doctors use to break apart kidney stones – but more gently.

Sound waves produce a physiological response in the body. That physiological response can improve sexual performance.

Li-ESWT therapy involves a fast pressure rise (<10 ns) followed by high peak pressure (100 mPa) at a short life cycle (10ms). This creates microdamage in targeted areas of your body, leading to cellular contraction. After therapy, your body repairs the area, leading to an expansive tensile phase to improve sexual performance.

As acoustic energy waves travel through tissues, they create effects within the body. Some of the specific ED-related impacts of ESWT are believed to include the following:

Vasodilation (widening of the blood vessels)

Nitric oxide synthase production

Anti-inflammatory effects

Angiogenesis

Recruitment and activation of progenitor cells

Nerve regeneration

Tissue remodeling

Historically, extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) was used for kidney stones, tendonitis, and heart disease. Researchers found ESWT could help with angiogenesis, for example.

Over time, researchers found the cardiovascular health-boosting effects of ESWT could help with erectile dysfunction. In 2010, researchers published early research suggesting a connection between ESWT and erection quality. Over the last decade, growing research has confirmed this connection.

How The Phoenix Therapy Sessions Work

Using The Phoenix is easy, and anyone can perform clinical-grade therapy from the comfort of home:

Move the tip of The Phoenix along five lines of travel, moving at speed indicated by the blue pacing lights

The patented guiding system of The Phoenix ensures you’re using proper technique every time

Treatments take only 17 minutes and are performed twice per week

The Phoenix’s therapy is not painful, although you can hear and feel the power behind the device as shockwaves are released.

Once you’re done using The Phoenix, the device initiates a 36-hour lockdown to prevent over-treatment

Overall, The Phoenix’s treatments are foolproof. The device shows you where to place the tip and how long.

The makers of The Phoenix compare the device to the gym: you’re not going to see results overnight. However, you can eventually see significant results by sticking to the program and following the protocol.

How to Setup & Use The Phoenix

Launch Medical has designed The Phoenix to be easy for anyone to use. Here’s how to set up and use The Phoenix:

Remove The Phoenix, the standard treatment tip, and the power adaptor from the kit.

Ensure the O-ring is pre-installed along the flange of the treatment tip (the lip on the larger end). Verify the rubber O-ring is not cut, pinched, or torn.

Unscrew the plastic nose cone from the Phoenix, then insert the tip into the guide channel of the nose cone. Reinstall the nose cone, then secure the treatment tip to The Phoenix by hand (do not overtighten).

Once The Phoenix is assembled, plug the power cable (included) into the power port on the back of the Phoenix. Then, plug the wall transformer into a standard electrical outlet.

Rotate the power dial so it points straight up toward the digital display. It should click into position after 180 degrees of rotation.

If you have successfully powered on The Phoenix, you should see a test pattern that confirms the smart guidance system is working correctly.

Position the treatment tip as indicated by the smart guidance system, then press the power button to enter treatment mode. The Phoenix will begin to count the number of passes you perform, and you can view your progress on the progress bars along each side.

Blue pacing lights let you track your pace as you move from one end of your penis to the other. Try to keep up with the blue pacing bars to ensure optimal treatment.

Follow the instructions on the smart guidance system until therapy is complete.

For more detailed information about how to use The Phoenix’s treatment system, check the user manual here.

The Phoenix Tech Specs

The Phoenix features the following technical specifications:

Safe Humidity Range: 0% to 93%

Safe Temperature Range: -25 to 70 degrees Celsius

Ingress Protection Rating: IP22

US Patent Number: 11,304,870

The Phoenix Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Men are generally satisfied with The Phoenix and how it works, and the vast majority of reviewers on the official website have left 3-star, 4-star, or 5-star reviews.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified Phoenix purchasers on the official website:

Men of all ages report success with The Phoenix, experiencing noticeable improvements in their sexual performance and health.

According to the makers of The Phoenix, 94% of men improve after 90 to 120 days of using the device.

Although men admit there is some initial strangeness to the device, most agree it’s well worth it. Once you get past the unusualness of the device and realize it works to revitalize your sex life at any age, men agree it’s worth the price.

One man claims his “snake feels alive again” at 59 years old. That man has been married for 32 years and has no problems getting it up.

Multiple men have experienced significant improvements to their erection quality after using The Phoenix, with some men claiming they had a good erection for the first time in over a decade.

Many customers are also happy with the durability and usability of The Phoenix. The device is guaranteed to work for 360,000 pulsations, although some customers report getting up to one million pulsations out of it.

Many men wish they had started using The Phoenix earlier because it has saved their marriage and sex life.

The Phoenix is also popular with unmarried men of all ages. Whatever the root of your sexual dysfunction and issues you may be experiencing, The Phoenix aims to help.

Most men find The Phoenix works as advertised. However, some men find it did not help with their bedroom performance. One 64-year-old diabetic, for example, claims he saw no results with The Phoenix (he has been an insulin-taking diabetic for 55 years).

The Phoenix is a science-backed therapy device designed to help you solve erection problems, boost sexual performance, and enjoy powerful results. Most men agree it works as advertised to transform sexual health and performance.

The Phoenix Pricing

The Phoenix is priced at a one-time fee of $879. Or, you can finance your purchase for as little as $29 per month.

Here’s how pricing works:

One-Time Fee: $879

$879 Financing: As low as $29 per month

You can add device protection for an extra $97, which protects your Phoenix from accidental damage or failure for an entire year.

The $29 per month financing plan is based on a product price of $879 and a 36-month term with a 9.99% APR, subject to the approval of the credit application.

What’s Included with The Phoenix?

The Phoenix Classic bundle comes with everything you need to get started with the device and its proven therapy, including:

The Phoenix device

Medical-grade stainless steel tip

AC power adaptor

A packet of proprietary lubricant

A packet of topical numbing cream

Detailed instructions

The Phoenix Refund Policy

If you’re unhappy with The Phoenix or did not experience results, then you can submit a refund request through the official website:

Contact a member of The Phoenix’s team by phone, email, or chat for a return authorization

Complete the Return Authorization Form and include it with your package

The Phoenix’s team will inspect your device and issue a refund

However, Launch Medical cautions patience when using The Phoenix. Many men have returned the device because they didn’t experience results, only to later experience results during the recovery period.

The Phoenix Accessories

The Phoenix comes with a bundle of lubricants, numbing cream, and other accessories. However, you can buy additional accessories through The Phoenix’s online store.

Launch Medical recommends alternating between treatment tips for optimal results. The standard Phoenix package includes a Standard Tip, for example. However, you can buy a Performance Tip. With the Performance Tip, the shockwaves travel less deeply but cover a larger surface area. With the Standard Tip, the shockwaves travel deeper into the tissue along a smaller surface area.

Available accessories include:

Lidocaine Cream (Single, 2ml Packet): $5.00

$5.00 Pheather Glide Lubricant 3oz Bottle: $19.95

$19.95 Replacement Nose Cone: $29.95

$29.95 Replacement O-Ring: $3.00

$3.00 Lidocaine Cream (6 Pack): $19.95

$19.95 Lidocaine Cream (12 Pack): $29.95

$29.95 Replacement Metal Tip: $29.95

$29.95 Treatment Kit (3oz Bottle of Pheather Glide Lubricant and 12 Packets of Lidocaine Numbing Cream): $39.95

$39.95 Performance Tip: $29.95

$29.95 Advanced Treatment Bundle (ProGuard Extended Warranty, 3oz Bottle of Pheather Guide Lubricant, and a Performance Tip): $166

About Launch Medical

Launch Medical created the Phoenix. The device is patented in the United States (US Patent No. 11,304,870).

You can contact Launch Medical and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Phone: 1-866-781-9616

Online Chat (Available 24/7): https://www.getmyphoenix.com/help/

Launch Medical developed The Phoenix and its 120-day protocol in partnership with Dr. Thompson. The product has also been tested by a third-party lab for biocompatibility to ISO 10993-0 standards and approved by a urologist. This testing indicated no reactions. However, Launch Medical recommends talking to your doctor before using The Phoenix if you have any medical condition or are taking medication.

Launch Medical is based in Chatsworth, California.

Final Word

The Phoenix is a science-backed therapy device marketed to men with erectile dysfunction and other sexual performance issues.

Using the power of targeted soundwaves, The Phoenix delivers meaningful results within weeks without the cost of in-person clinical visits. Just perform a 17-minute therapy twice per week by running The Phoenix along the side of your penis.

To learn more about The Phoenix and how it works or to buy the popular sexual health device online today, visit the official website at GetMyPhoenix.com.

