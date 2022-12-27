A thousand places to see in the Northwest

By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

I always have mixed feelings about books like these. At one level, it seems like they can’t decide if they are an introduction or an exhaustive overview of any given community and the (presumably) unique attributes that can only be found there.

And it always seems to me that they either focus on the places every ones does (or should) already know, or the places that (in many cases) only locals know about.

Some of the places are popular, even touristy destinations and others were, at one time, almost private escapes or experiences.

The bottom line is that we in the Pacific Northwest have an abundance of resources, experiences and adventures, from glaciers to islands to concert venues to waterfalls and a thousand more, and the reality is that more of us should get out and experience them.

The screens won’t miss us and we will learn far more about our communities, our environment and ourselves with direct encounters with real places.

No social media apps, chirps or “likes” can compete with a stunning sunset, ferry ride or live performance.

When I go to what was once one of my semi-private escape – places, or even favorite spots to eat, I’m always a bit surprised to see others there.

But, on the other hand, these are wonderful, and in most cases, one of a kind experiences and I’ve been showing them to my friends for years now.

Over the years, apparently, word has spread.

Those places are, by any definition, great, one-of-a-kind places and, as much as I am surprised to see others there, I am (most of the time) heartened to see other people out exploring and enjoying them.

Any collection of books like these is, by definition incomplete and subject to near immediate revision. I’ve often had the fantasy of writing my own book like this.

One of my favorite things to do in any neighborhood, familiar or new, is to walk around and talk to anyone else who is out there.

Without a vehicle, or an agenda, you can learn a lot about the pace, personality and special places of any area.

If my schedule allows and the weather permits, I like to go on hikes or meanderings, off-trails and into the untrodden areas.

Even without a book, a pattern has emerged; I’ll find a place, if it’s out in the wilderness, it has obviously been undisturbed for decades, if not longer. No litter, no trail and no sign of human use or contact. Some time later I’ll return, usually with a friend, and either I can’t find it or I do find it and it has been bull-dozed or “developed” unrecognizably.

When it comes to hidden-away cafes or shops, I have found places I love and then, again just weeks later, have taken friends and have found empty lots or rubble.

It’s not just the major cities in our area that deserve and warrant a closer look.

A book like these could easily be written about Olympia, Puyallup, Steilacoom or even Orting. Or even further afield, it would be easy to write about a thousand events and activities in Port Townsend, Yakima, or even Everett. Or Spokane or Omak, Wenatchee or Port Angeles, or Walla Walla, or Hoquiam, or a dozen others.

Every area has its special, even semi-private places. As much as I love books like these – and they are essential to any visitor or recent resident, maybe some places should stay relatively undiscovered.

But there is no reason to limit collections like these to places.

You could easily do a theme-based collection on waterfalls, glaciers, islands or a self-guided ferry tour with stops at wineries, lighthouses or historic villages.

You could also organize activities based around criteria – events and experiences for children for example.

Or how about free activities? Or a tour of state parks?

Or how about a tour of the area using only public transportation? Using buses, the Link and The Sounder might give you an entirely different view if you are accustomed to cars – and traffic and parking.

How about a tour of farmers markets at the height of fruit seasons?

Or places unique to our state? Did you know, for example, that besides our state ferry system, three counties (Pierce, Skagit and Whatcom) operate their own, one island, single-route ferry systems?

Or how about a tour of places with Native names?

When you look closely, you’ll see that many places have kept their Native names.

From Whatcom to Tonasket to Chehalis to Neah Bay, Native names dot our landscape and their histories shape everything from our vocabulary to our highways.

Experience off-season

Some adventures are season specific – at least for most people.

But what if you flipped it and went to summer-centered places in the winter? Or at least in the off-season?

Leavenworth and Chelan, for example, are hotbeds of activity in the summer, but check them out in the spring or early fall for a very different experience.

A ferry ride on a blustery day, out on the deck, could be a memorable experience – especially if you are prepared for it.

No matter what you do, put down that screen, stop streaming and encounter the places, and the elements, and the people you will only find here.

And, if you were wondering, you can find out more about the Vashon Island Stupid Bike Night here.